Alert! Product you can have in the kitchen quadruples cancer risk

A group of scholars at the University of Southern California noted a component that could raise future concerns. The material is present in plastics and packaging used to store and handle meals, which creates a certain urgency to collect more data, specifying the risks of these dysfunctional elements, as dangerous as heavy metals.

See too: Research shows that diet can combat the effects of old age

Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) is often found in items made from perfluoroalkyl (PFAS). Laboratory analyzes have resulted in information that is worrying doctors.

This is because the substance has a great chance of making some biological functions unfeasible in the human body and also in animals. Companies continue to bet on these formulas, seeking to reduce costs and increase productivity.

Of extreme importance for the durability of plastic, the material also causes damage to health.

Used on a large scale by industry, perfluorooctane establishes important chemical bonds. Its function is linked to anti-adhesion, waterproofing and resistance.

These factors are important in the manufacture of plastics, but they have not taken into account the health of those who use objects that have carcinogenic materials in their composition.

By buying fast food, waterproof clothing, bottles and pans, people may be increasing their chance of developing liver cancer 4 to 5 times.

The analyzes are still initial, but they are based on other types of polypropylene that cause damage to the environment, in addition to altering the multiplication of cells, stimulating carcinogenic reactions. Transparency in relation to the consumer about certain contents needs to be adopted, aiming at a consumption that is conscious.

