Almost 3,000 suspected cases of monkeypox are investigated in Brazil

With 2,963 confirmed cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in Brazil, the country still has 2,963 suspected cases awaiting the result of a diagnostic test, according to the balance of data compiled by the federal government until last Tuesday (9).

According to the g1, 6,986 diagnostic tests have been carried out so far in public laboratories in the country. To confirm the disease, the SUS has eight reference laboratories that analyze samples collected in Brazil.

But testing for monkeypox cases is still not widely available. Although available in the Unified Health System (SUS), it is still necessary to develop specific tests to be commercialized, in addition, there is the difficulty in obtaining reagents that make it possible to train more testing centers.

“Diagnosis today is a big bottleneck – having few places that do it, taking time between the collection of material and the response of the diagnosis to the health professional, from the health professional to the patient, this is bad”, evaluates epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), in an interview with g1.

Another point is the precipitation of the private network, which develop their own methods to meet the demand. The sector is responsible for more than half of the tests already carried out in Brazil, even without the cost of health plans.

There is an expectation that, in the coming weeks, Anvisa will release for commercialization tests for smallpox of monkeys developed by private companies, facilitating access and causing an eventual decrease in prices.

According to the Ministry of Health, the diagnosis for monkeypox is made exclusively by means of a PCR test. The exam evaluates the genetic material in the lesion samples, using a molecular biology technique with a degree of sensitivity greater than 95%.

There is still no commercial record of tests at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) specific to monkeypox. The agency evaluates six applications for registration of commercial tests, two of them manufactured by Fiocruz.

The tests used in the private network were developed by the laboratories themselves and cannot be commercialized.

Reference laboratories for SUS

Until August 6, according to information available on the Ministry of Health website, eight laboratories were responsible for processing samples and diagnosing monkeypox in Brazil:

Fiocruz-RJ Enterovirus Laboratory;

Central Public Health Laboratory of Minas Gerais/Fundação Ezequiel Dias;

Central Public Health Laboratory of São Paulo/Instituto Adolfo Lutz;

Consortium between the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Viruses of the Carlos Chagas Filho Institute of Biophysics and the Laboratory of Molecular Virology of the Institute of Biology of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)

Central Public Health Laboratory of the Federal District (Lacen/DF);

Central Public Health Laboratory of Rio Grande do Sul (Lacen/RS);

Regional Reference Laboratory on Enteroviruses at the Evandro Chagas Institute, in Pará;

Instituto Leonidas and Maria Deane, linked to Fiocruz do Amazonas.

