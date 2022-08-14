Almost 90% of entrepreneurs do not have employees and half earn only the minimum wage

Nine out of ten business owners in Brazil do not have employees. They are self-employed entrepreneurs and perform all functions within the company, from investment to sale or service provision, according to data from the Small Business Atlas, prepared by Sebrae.

The numbers – based on the PNAD Contínua, from the IBGE – consider entrepreneurs in general, without evaluating the size of the enterprise, explains the strategic management analyst of the entity Denis Nunes.According to him, the scenario of not having employees is the synthesis of the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) Brazilian, but that does not mean that they are all formalized in this way, with CNPJ open.

In December 2021, the month when the Atlas was closed, there were about 29.8 million people in charge of the enterprise itself in the country, of which 25.9 million worked autonomously. In the same period, the number of MEIs totaled only 11.2 million. For Sebrae, the data reveal the enormous space for individual micro-entrepreneurs to grow.

It is worth noting that these numbers have grown again. In December 2019, 24.5 million were self-employed. However, a year later, already in the midst of the pandemic, the statistic dropped to 23.2 million. From the beginning of last year, the numbers began to increase significantly, reaching the most recent level, of almost 26 million, in December 2021. ”In a scenario of high unemployment and health crisis, people sought to occupy themselves, to manage to earn income. With the restrictions, some saw opportunities”, says Nunes, from Sebrae.

According to him, this movement is essential to move the economy. What doesn’t fit is to stay completely still. “Entrepreneurship ends up being the way out of the crisis for many people.”

He explains that several ventures end up being informal, without CNPJ, because they don’t know exactly what will take off. “The person sells several things, one in the morning, another in the afternoon and another one at night. If one of these options works, then yes, it may be that the company is formalized.”

In this scenario, as the business exists so that the person can make a living, it is very difficult to have the structure to hire someone under the laws of CLT. Therefore, the entrepreneur ends up acting on his own.

The values ​​that the individual can have of “salary” are not high. According to the Sebrae survey, almost half (45%) of business owners in the Brazil earn up to a minimum wage as monthly income. In addition, 27% received one to two minimum wages per month.

Lucas Anouck, 26, who works as a publicist and producer for SMEs in the fashion industry, is MEI. He says he even thinks about hiring an assistant, which would make him more “free” to win new clients. “I wanted to do more prospecting”, says the publicist. But this is an idea for the future. Today, because of the costs that an employee generates and because his monthly income is still unstable, he says that it is impossible.

Publicist and producer Lucas Anouck, 26 years old Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

The solution, says Anouck, is to close service contracts with other freelancers. “If a client needs photos or needs to increase social media engagement, I bridge the gap with specialized professionals. So, I organize the production, select a model, go after a photographer.”