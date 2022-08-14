Amid rumors of separation, Maíra Cardi surprises followers: “Love together or apart”

Recently, rumors emerged of a new crisis in the relationship of Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar, after she announced that she was leaving Brazil out of fear. This Saturday (13) the coach made a publication with three photos next to her beloved and declared herself to her husband, indirectly clarifying the rumors, Maíra put in the caption that it is necessary to respect differences in marriage.

“Shall we take the king of the bakery to the bakery? For me eggs, for him bread. Eating crap only outside the house. So today is bakery day for him! Love is loving above the marital relationship, it is respecting above differences, it is respect near or far, love together or apart! Loving loving you!”, wrote the influencer.

Maíra also published stories showing the couple’s breakfast at the bakery and Arthur appeared eating two breads, one normal and the other with bologna. She joked that her husband was the worst client of her weight loss program, and asked him to justify the reasons for not following the diet to the letter. “But it’s for lack of time,” he defended himself.

But the coach recalled that he has improved his eating habits a little: “You’re doing just fine. You’re not messing up much these days, are you?” she asked. “Eating well. Normal,” he said. “Normal for whom?” she joked. Maíra announced on August 3 that she would return to live in California, United States, where she has lived for 6 years. The reason given by her was that she seeks security and ‘a more peaceful life’.