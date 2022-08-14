Ana Paula Padrão reveals her guess for the final stretch of MasterChef: “More emotion”

For her, competitors will have to have even more resilience to stay in the game. “In addition to having learned a lot about cooking, they need to have great emotional stability, this is a weapon for anyone who wants to reach the final.” Jeez!
Attentive to what happens on the reality show, the presenter also commented on the strengths of each amateur cook. What do they have in common? “Some kind of linearity in the trajectory in the kitchen,” she explains.
“Renato is a very studious guy”, he justifies. ”Rafael is very technical, has skill and creative ideas. One issue that holds him back is anxiety.”
In Melina, Ana sees a very big evolution over the episodes: “She’s a girl who works more in her little box, with Bahian flavors, that good seasoning of a home cook. I think she needs a bit of study for her to be among the first, but there’s time, she’s in the race”.
Lays is defined as the most “creative” of the bunch, which can be a problem. “Maybe this excess of contemporaneity in her dishes is getting in the way, she wants to take a little step bigger than her own legs. If she ponders a “little bit”, it could be a gamble,” she analyzes her.
After returning in the repechage, Fernanda took the title of “underdog” of the season. First eliminated, she returned to the game with a lot of energy. “She’s been away for a long time and now has a degree of security that she obviously didn’t have in the beginning. So if she works on that security, emotional stability in the exams and studying, she might be able to reach the participants who have been in the kitchen all this time,” she concludes. Who there agrees?