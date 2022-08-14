Ana Paula Padrão reveals her guess for the final stretch of MasterChef: “More emotion”

After returning in the repechage, Fernanda took the title of “underdog” of the season. First eliminated, she returned to the game with a lot of energy. “She’s been away for a long time and now has a degree of security that she obviously didn’t have in the beginning. So if she works on that security, emotional stability in the exams and studying, she might be able to reach the participants who have been in the kitchen all this time,” she concludes. Who there agrees?