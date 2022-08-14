Answers in press conferences and lack of training generate discomfort among Corinthians players with VP

Recently eliminated from Libertadores and defeated in Derby against Palmeiras, this Saturday (13), 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians sees its backstage boil more and more. According to an exclusive investigation by the TNT Sports Brasilthere is dissatisfaction on the part of the players with the coach Vítor Pereira.

According to what the TNT Sports Brasil gathered with people inside the club, the athletes have been feeling exposed in the press conferences given by the sincere Portuguese coach. According to an investigation, some of the things that VP said after the matches did not even happen, for example, in the case of an alleged conversation between the commander and Róger Guedes, recently, in which the Lusitanian claims to have had a chat with the striker and stated that he saw him ” struggling to respond in training and fighting.”

In addition, most Corinthians athletes do not understand Vítor Pereira’s option of just confirming the lineup that goes to the games hours before the matches. Often, the formations are not even trained during the week and, even so, they are put on the field.

In general, squad leaders and higher-ranking players at the club are not very open to talking to the VP, as there is no trust in interpersonal relationships. The coach, by the way, is usually a subject among the athletes, but these same leaders try to alleviate the situation internally so that the climate does not come to weigh.

Meanwhile, Corinthians tries to ‘pick up the pieces’ and prepares for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, at Neo Química Arena, next Wednesday (17), which may dictate the course of the club in the year. If they cannot reverse the 2-0 advantage in Goiás, Timão will be eliminated and will look only at the Brasileirão, whose title was distant with the setback against Palmeiras.