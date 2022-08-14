App to play and win guarantees payments of up to BRL 59.65 on PayPal

Nowadays, countless Brazilians are looking for alternatives to earn money online and supplement their income without leaving home.. After all, a lot of people lost income during the Covid-19 pandemic. If you are part of this group, micro-task applications such as Cash Giraffe, represent interesting alternatives. These apps offer small payments for completing simple activities.

In recent years, micro-task apps have become a real fever with the national audience. Along with them came virtual scams. Many applications in the area, in fact, hide pyramid schemes and digital frauds. Could this be the case with Cash Giraffe? We explain below everything you need to know about the platform: see how to download the app, how users can earn money and your trust level.

How to download the Cash Giraffe app?

To download Cash Giraffe, there is no secret: users must go to the Play Store and download the app. The platform is only available on Google Play. Therefore, it only works on phones with the Android operating system. By all indications, Cash Giraffe is a relatively popular app. Currently, about 100,000 people have already downloaded the platform. Cash Giraffe is developed by an international company, but it is available in Portuguese.

How to earn money in the games and tasks app?

Cash Giraffe’s income generation process is quite simple. Firstly, users must choose one of the games on the platform. Then, just play the game, accumulate a good score, return to the home interface, and request payments. Unfortunately, the app’s official page fails to reveal the minimum withdrawal amount or its corresponding score.

As we mentioned earlier, Cash Giraffe is an international app. In this way, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to withdraw directly through Pix, despite what some Brazilian youtubers indicate. In addition, the app pays with gift cards from online stores.

Does Cash Giraffe really pay? Is it possible to earn more than R$50 with the app?

By all indications, the Cash Giraffe app is safe and reliable. On the Play Store, the app earned a score of 4.5 (out of 5), considered high. In the comments, subscribers reveal that the app fulfills its payment promises with transparency and agility. However, it was not possible to confirm if he “pays more than R$ 50”, as indicated by some Brazilian youtubers. In any case, the app seems to be a good option for those who want to supplement their income online. Check out some comments below and draw your own conclusions.

“Look. I received the minimum amount. 1 day after playing. I played for a short time and it’s not difficult. It doesn’t weigh on the phone, consumes little battery. I turned off notifications. There’s little bonus, no daily prize. But it’s good. I will not uninstall.” – Yan Amarante.

“Perfect I made my first withdrawal in just 1 hour playing and paid the next day the best that the app every day brings apps to earn coins of course not many come but it’s worth it because the app is good it pays very fast and I think it’s fair the minutes that go increasing because nothing is free in the world, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND it.” – Gaius Bruno.

“If you are looking for an app to have fun and still earn some money, this is the app. He pays fast. I’ve already made two withdrawals that arrived in my account in 1 day. You can trust and download. It doesn’t fool you like other apps out there. And remember, without work, there is no reward.” – Marcio Pinto.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cashgiraffe.app. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.