Application promises payments via PayPal to answer simple questionnaires, see how it works

Nowadays, micro-task apps are very successful with the Brazilian public. In these apps, users can generate income by performing simple activities – like watching videos, answering quizzes, playing games and much more. One such app is the AttaPoll App. According to some youtubers, the app represents a great alternative for those who want to supplement their income over the internet.

To earn money, users would only have to answer questionnaires and complete simple surveys. That is: the AttaPoll works from the same point of view as many paid survey platforms. However, Brazilians want to know: is it worth trying your luck on the app in 2022? Or would it be him another waste of time? Check out our review below and draw your own conclusions.

AttaPoll – Discover the app

The AttaPoll paid survey app is available in the Brazilian Play Store catalog. Therefore, the application only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. By all indications, AttaPoll is a really popular app. Currently, more than 5 million people have downloaded the platform. A differential of the application is the fact that it is available in Portuguese, which can facilitate access (and income generation) for Brazilian users.

How to make money in the paid surveys app?

As we mentioned earlier, AttaPoll is a survey and questionnaire application. So, to earn money, users must answer the app’s surveys. Each of them has a specific score, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount. The questionnaires involve several themes – such as technology, products and consumption habits.

However, it is important to remember that not all users are eligible to complete all surveys. Therefore, it is worth filling out the initial profile with care and sincerity. As AttaPoll is an international app, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. Transfers typically take 24 hours to 7 business days to clear.

Does AttaPoll really pay? Is the app reliable?

On the Play Store, AttaPoll secured a score of 4.3 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, users reveal that the app actually delivers on its payment promises. On the other hand, many people complain about the low amount of available surveys, the difficulty in reaching the minimum withdrawal amount, account blocking and other occasional problems. Finally, check out the most relevant reports below and draw your own conclusions.

“The app is good because it pays, but it leaves a lot to be desired in surveys. I get a lot of surveys, and I always get disqualified. Or, simply, the search does not work.” – Ruth Silva.

“Bad experience. Total waste of time. I even thought it was something serious and decent, but honestly, it was a disappointment. I answer several surveys, and when I’m finishing, they say I was disqualified. Like this?” – Google User.

“Very good application, surveys arrive easily. There’s only one problem: if you take too long to answer, the survey disappears. Or else, you try to respond and fail at some point.” – Gaius Felipe.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

