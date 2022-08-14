Areas such as automation and mechatronics will have more job opportunities

the lack of some professionals is already a reality in Brazil, and each time technology creates new branches, this scarcity becomes more visible. With the decrease of professionals on the production line to make room for robots, the demand for people capable of controlling these machines is increasing, and that is what has been lacking.

Thus, professionals who enjoy this area of ​​mechanics and technology need to pay attention to the opportunities that are opening up. By 2025, there will be a very large deficit of professionals in these areas, and if those interested start their specializations now, they will have many opportunities in the coming years.

According to the National Confederation of Industry, the areas of automation and mechatronics should increase their employment opportunities by 46%. Next comes the environment sector, which will increase its vacancies for environmental engineers and collection and selection workers.

This lack of professionals is due to the pandemic, which ended up accelerating some changes, mainly technological, as the world had to adapt to the new reality imposed by social isolation. With all this, the need for new skills has increased at a very high speed, and the country has not been able to train qualified professionals for this demand.

Even with the large layoffs in the economic crisis of 2015 and 2016, the industrial sector seems to be resuming the professional staff, being a major contractor in recent years. But the level of these vacancies is now different, because the need is for technology-oriented jobs, which need more training.

Those who dare to walk the path of technology find many opportunities, and if they go after specifications, they will certainly have a lot of space in the industry in the near future.