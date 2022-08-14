Art director Tiago Marques dies at 49 in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Art director Tiago Marques dies at 49 – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 08/13/2022 17:14

Rio – Art director Tiago Marques died at the age of 49, this Saturday morning, in Rio. According to family members, he suffered a heart attack at home.

Born in Minas Gerais, Tiago spent his youth in Belo Horizonte, where he graduated in architecture from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Later, he came to Rio de Janeiro to work with theater scenography, and in a few years, he achieved success in the field of cinema.

Tiago Marques participated in the direction of great successes in national cinema, such as “Tropa de Elite 2: O Enimigo Agora é Outro”, in 2010; “Faroeste Caboclo”, from 2013, “Getúlio”, in 2014, “Eduardo e Mônica”, from 2020 and “Provisional Measure”, from the same year.

In 2015, he received the Grande Prêmio do Cinema Brasileiro for the art direction of “Getúlio” and in 2018, he ventured into the field of soap operas, working on “O Outro Lado do Paraíso” by Rede Globo. Currently, the director was part of the team of “Candelária”, a new Netflix series.

Tiago’s wake will be on Sunday (14), from 9 am to 2 pm, at the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture (MUHCAB), located in the Gamboa neighborhood. The director leaves two children, João and Maria, in addition to his wife, Paula.