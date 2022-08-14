Arthur Aguiar reveals what he did with the BBB22 award and shocks the web: “A lot of things happening”

During ‘Altas Horas’, actor Arthur Aguiar shocks by revealing what he did with ‘BBB22’ millionaire prize

The actor Arthur Aguiar (33) was one of the artists invited to participate in the High hours (TV Globo), which took place directly from the stage of Mesão da Esperança, last Saturday, 13th, and shocked viewers by revealing how he spent the R$ 1.5 million prize he won at Big Brother Brazil 22.

When asked by the presenter Serginho Groisman (72), the husband of Maíra Cardi (38) said that he did not spend the prize and that he lives with the money of new work while leaving the millionaire prize of the reality show earning in his account.

Arthur Aguiar shocks Serginho Groisman by revealing what he did with the ‘BBB22’ millionaire prize:

“I didn’t spend it, practically. I didn’t even touch the prize. I’m working hard, things are thriving. There’s a lot going on. Leave it there, yielding, so we can help other people”he reported, leaving the audience surprised.

“I’ve been told you were tight-fisted, but not that much”joked the presenter of the night program then.

Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar’s plans to move to another country

Coach Maíra Cardi and actor and singer Arthur Aguiar may soon change their lives. According to columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, the two had plans to move to another country. They would be thinking about leaving Brazil and going to live in California, in the United States.

The columnist also revealed that the couple’s intention would be to have a simpler and safer life with their children. Currently, Maíra Cardi is on a trip with her eldest son, Lucas, in California. Meanwhile, Arthur is in Brazil with his daughter, Sophia.

