‘Arthur Aguiar will have to go to A Fazenda to clean up his image’

The champion of “BBB 22” Arthur Aguiar caused controversy this week for using his social networks to advertise an application for buying and selling followers.

The “Central Splash” chose the actor and singer as the celebrity “out of the house” of the week for having subjected himself to an activity that violates the guidelines of Instagram. The post was removed by the platform less than 24 hours after publication.

For presenter and columnist Chico Barney, Arthur Aguiar’s behavior on social media makes him a strong candidate to participate in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV).

I have a theory that Arthur Aguiar will be the first ‘BBB’ champion who will need to go to ‘A Fazenda’ to clean up his image. He needs to turn his life around.

The advertising made by the husband of digital influencer and weight loss coach Maíra Cardi is known on the internet as “click farm”. In the video published in the stories, Arthur Aguiar explained how the scheme that paid users to follow others worked.

Arthur Aguiar is married to Maíra Cardi, who is practically one of the founders of the internet, how does he do advertising like that? Chico Barney

Far from the sights of big brands, Arthur Aguiar has made few advertisements after winning the “BBB 22”. This month, attention was drawn to the artist’s absence from a Father’s Day campaign with Douglas Silva, Paulo André and Pedro Scooby.

An expert in digital influence interviewed by “Central Splash” explained that Arthur Aguiar’s reputation may be one of the reasons why large companies do not seek him out to close commercial partnerships.

