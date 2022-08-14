Artist who played Irma in Pantanal has a stroke and leaves TV

The recreation of the plot Pantanal da Manchete is a success in Ibope da Globo. Because of this, the public became interested in the original version from the 1990s again.

Nowadays, Irma, Madalene’s sister, is made by Camila Morgado. But before that, Elaine Cristina was the one who held Jove’s aunt. Now, she is far from fame and has an unusual career story, as she faced difficult times.

In 2012, the actress from Pantanal suffered a stroke. There were even news that she had died, and the actress was forced to deny it. Now, she uses YouTube as a way to get in touch with fans and tell the reality behind the scenes. She performed in SBT’s Chiquititas in 2013.

Current Irma talks about Pantanal

Camila Morgado commented on the role. “I think the biggest difficulty is the fear of doing it, which is an emblematic soap opera. The feuilleton is in our unconscious. Also, having to split the character. I was lucky to be with Malu Rodrigues. We both focused on the text about who this woman is”, explained the famous from Pantanal.

“Irma always puts itself in the background to help other people’s desires,” he continued. “Benedito’s (Ruy Barbosa) text, adapted by Bruno (Luperi), doesn’t fix you in one place. At the same time that Irma nurtures a love for Zé Leôncio, which she will carry for almost the entire soap opera, she also understands that, perhaps, her place is not with him”, declared the artist from Pantanal.