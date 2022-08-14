Assaulted! Yasmin Brunet exposes fight with famous and makes an outburst: “Elbow and push”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/9uR30yVlMQI/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/9uR30yVlMQI” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Last Friday (10), model Yasmin Brunet, ex-wife of surfer Gabriel Medina, revealed in an interview with ‘PocCast‘, who was attacked by a famous while enjoying a club in São Paulo.

Bullshit! Valesca Popozuda detonates Karina Bacchi and quotes the famous's son: "Don't be an asshole"

Without naming names, Brunet said he was pushed and elbowed by the young woman, but assured that he preferred to pretend that nothing was happening and avoid further problems.

“I got elbowed. Do you remember? I was elbowed and pushed by the person wanting to attract attention and I was full just drinking there, dancing, pretending I wasn’t feeling anything, because who I don’t like, for me, doesn’t even exist”, she said. Check out the full interview:

After the repercussion of the matter, the page “Follow Cami”, from Instagram, stated that the famous person responsible for the attacks would be the ex-wife of singer Kevinho, Gabriela Versiani.

According to the vehicle, the two were at the bar ‘Santo Cupido’, in the capital of São Paulo, when the brunette allegedly got involved in an affair with Brunet. However, the information has not been confirmed by the celebrities. Check the post:

Yasmin Brunet reveals that she saw spirits

Also during the chat, Yasmin Brunet spoke about delicate moments she faced during her childhood, when she saw spirits.

At the time, the model said that her mother took several steps to stop the supernatural episodes to happen.

“[…] My mother called all kinds of religion to bless the house, pray, make me stop watching because it was horrible. I saw in the form of people. There was a time when I saw a bunch of body parts on the side of my bed. It was very bad and I was very young,” she said.

Bullshit! Valesca Popozuda detonates Karina Bacchi and quotes the famous's son: "Don't be an asshole"

