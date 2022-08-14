Astrologer and Popular Seer on Instagram Predicts Nine-Year World War III

When Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, many feared it was the beginning of Third World War. They were right. Who guarantees is Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram who also made fame with predictions.

According to Mhoni, 44, the war in Ukraine will lead to a war spiral out of controlmarking the advent of the new world conflict. China, which recently intensified military exercises around Taiwan, which it considers a rebel province, will be one of those responsible for the Third War, said the Cuban based in Mexico. Furthermore, she says the “future”, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will get support from several countries.

The seer highlighted that the conflict between the world’s superpowers will have nine years durationmore than recorded in the First (1914-1918) and Second (1939-1945) World War.

“China, the red dragon, will do everything possible to defeat the United States, to provoke World War III. A bomb is coming, a missile is coming. Every human being will lose.”she said.

Mhoni’s prediction, however, has a detail that is surreal, considering world geopolitics:

“There is someone behind all this power: South Korea, which is very involved with the United States and is being a world leader in every way, wants to stay with Vietnam, North Korea and Japan.”