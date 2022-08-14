At least 176 people withdrew their salaries from Ceperj in 15 other states | Rio de Janeiro

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) continues to investigate the temporary contracts made by the Center for Studies and Research of the State (Ceperj). A cross-check of the institution’s data showed that, at least, 176 people withdrew salaries foundation in 15 other Brazilian states.

O RJ2 had access to the list of people who are on Ceperj’s secret sheet and who made withdrawals outside Rio de Janeiro. According to the document, of the total 27 thousand people, 176 withdrew the money outside the state. In all, more than BRL 900 thousand were removed at the mouth of the cashier.

Apart from Rio, the state that champions Ceperj looting is Rio Grande do Sul, with at least 70 withdrawals. The total number of withdrawals carried out in that state is close to BRL 260 thousand.

The hiring of Ceperj is being investigated by the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), by the Justice and by the State Court of Auditors (TCE).

About 18,000 people were hired by the agency with the authorization to receive their salaries at the cashier, with bank order, or through autonomous payment receipt (RPA).

The case became known as “secret positions”, since the appointment of the people was not published in the Official Gazette. The payment methods adopted, according to the Public Ministry of Rio, make traceability difficult and facilitate money laundering.

RJ2 brings new complaints about Ceperj

Last Monday (1), the MPRJ filed a public civil action asking the state government and Ceperj to stop hiring temporary employees without due transparency.

The MP suspects that the government agency has been used electorally.

Even with investigations by the control bodies and with the state government’s promise of transparency, three projects of the foundation have their documents classified as confidential.

Despite the lack of transparency, Justice already knows that the programs “RJ for All“, “Solves RJ” and “Sustainable RJ” have spent together more than BRL 25 million. The information was published this Friday (12) by the newspaper O Globo.

More than 300 people accumulating positions

The Audit Commission created by the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, which aims to investigate Ceperj’s non-transparent contracts, began to disclose the first findings this Friday (12).

In a statement, the state stated that in an initial data crossing it identified more than 300 people who were accumulating positions in other government agencies.

O RJ2 has already shown that people who appear on the agency’s list of secret payments are crowded into the Rio City Council, the Campos dos Goytacazes Chamber and the Alerj.

Allies of deputy, advisors of the Chamber of Campos appointed in Ceperj withdrew more than R$ 200 thousand in cash

The commission also states that it has started to send emails to people identified with other ties to the state so that they can prove the regularity of the provision of services.

Each of those identified will have five working days to present documents proving their functions to Ceperj. Those involved will have to present proof of the compatibility of the workload of the original position with the function performed in the projects.

According to the statement, “if an irregularity is found, the professional may respond to an administrative disciplinary process (pad) in his original position.”

Last Monday (8), the RJ2 revealed that Ricardo Pires de Oliveiracommunications director of the NGO Fair Play, which provides services to Ceperj, paid for a Mercedes Benz valued at more than R$170,000 that was registered in the name of the company owned by the foundation’s former vice president, Marcello Costa.

Hours later, the state secretary of the Civil House Nicolla Miccione determined the immediate suspension of all contracts and payments related to the Fair Play institute.

However, despite the secretary’s determination, the NGO continued to receive its payments. The next day, the government paid BRL 19 million for Fair Playthis time through the “RJ em Movimento” program, linked to the Department of Sport and Leisure.

It is worth noting that the money transferred to the NGO came from source 145, that is, funds from the Cedae auction.

Vice President of CEPERJ is investigated for receiving bribes

By crossing information from the “Esporte Presente” project with others from Ceperj, it was possible to observe that three NGOs that have contracts with the foundation have relationships with each other. They are: Fair Play; Grow With Goal; and Contact.

Ricardo Pires, suspected of having bought Mercedes, appears as the coordinator of Fair Play. He is also the communications director for the NGO Con-tato.

A company in the name of Ricardo Pires received BRL 4 million of Contact for services rendered. The money came from the State Government’s “+ Access” program.

According to Ceperj, the “+ Access” program aims to “implement and promote public policies aimed at youth”.

The NGOs also indicated each other for hiring. In the Lab RJ project, an innovation laboratory set up by Ceperj, Fair Play appointed the NGO Crescer Com Meta to lead the project.

What those involved say

In a note, the state government informed that the role of the audit is to verify the regularity of the accumulation or not of positions.

According to them, cases that are not regular, will have the recommendation of opening disciplinary proceedings to the body of origin.

The government also stressed that it is fully interested in providing transparency and publicity to the work of the commission and, for that, it is necessary to respect the deadline for investigation and data collection. And that all necessary measures will be taken and disclosed as soon as the audit is completed.

Regarding the programs linked to the NGO Fair Play, the government said that they are being investigated by the Special Audit Commission and the controller.