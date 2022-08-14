Automatic cars: see the 10 cheapest models in the Brazilian market – 08/13/2022

The Brazilian market is dominated by automatics, models that were once a minority, but which reach the largest share of zero km sold in the country. Finding one for a good price is difficult, but UOL Cars gathered the 10 most affordable options currently available.
There are cars of all body shapes, including hatches, sedans and SUVs, and many are still below R$100,000. Only the cheapest versions of each car were mentioned, and it is worth mentioning that the prices are the national ones, that is, they may vary for markets such as São Paulo and the Free Zone of Manaus, to cite two examples.
1) Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3 CVT – BRL 88,190.00
2) Chevrolet Onix 1.0 Turbo AT – R$ 90,860
3) Toyota Yaris hatch XL 1.5 CVT – R$ 93,590.00
4) Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 turbo AT – R$ 96,640
5) Toyota Yaris sedan XL 1.5 CVT – R$ 97,290
6) Hyundai HB20 comfort 1.0 turbo AT – R$ 99,890
7) Peugeot 208 active 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990
8) Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT – R$ 102,590
9) Chevrolet Spin LS 1.8 AT – R$ 104,120
10) Citroën C4 Cactus Live 1.6 AT – R$ 106,290
