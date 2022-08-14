Automatic cars: see the 10 cheapest models in the Brazilian market – 08/13/2022

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Automatic cars: see the 10 cheapest models in the Brazilian market – 08/13/2022 1 Views

The Brazilian market is dominated by automatics, models that were once a minority, but which reach the largest share of zero km sold in the country. Finding one for a good price is difficult, but UOL Cars gathered the 10 most affordable options currently available.

There are cars of all body shapes, including hatches, sedans and SUVs, and many are still below R$100,000. Only the cheapest versions of each car were mentioned, and it is worth mentioning that the prices are the national ones, that is, they may vary for markets such as São Paulo and the Free Zone of Manaus, to cite two examples.

Fiat Cronos - Disclosure - Disclosure

Fiat Cronos

Image: Disclosure

1) Fiat Cronos Drive 1.3 CVT – BRL 88,190.00

Chevrolet Onix - Disclosure - Disclosure

Chevrolet Onix

Image: Disclosure

2) Chevrolet Onix 1.0 Turbo AT – R$ 90,860

Toyota Yaris - Marcos Camargo/UOL - Marcos Camargo/UOL

Toyota Yaris

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

3) Toyota Yaris hatch XL 1.5 CVT – R$ 93,590.00

Chevrolet Onix Plus - Disclosure - Disclosure

Chevrolet Onix Plus

Image: Disclosure

4) Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 turbo AT – R$ 96,640

Toyota Yaris Sedan - Disclosure - Disclosure

Toyota Yaris Sedan

Image: Disclosure

5) Toyota Yaris sedan XL 1.5 CVT – R$ 97,290

Hyundai HB20 - Disclosure - Disclosure

Hyundai HB20

Image: Disclosure

6) Hyundai HB20 comfort 1.0 turbo AT – R$ 99,890

Peugeot 208 - Disclosure - Disclosure

Peugeot 208

Image: Disclosure

7) Peugeot 208 active 1.6 AT – BRL 99,990

Fiat Pulse - Disclosure - Disclosure

Fiat Pulse

Image: Disclosure

8) Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT – R$ 102,590

Chevrolet Spin - Fábio Gonzalez/Press Release - Fábio Gonzalez/Press Release

Chevrolet Spin

Image: Fábio Gonzalez/Disclosure

9) Chevrolet Spin LS 1.8 AT – R$ 104,120

Citroën C4 Cactus - Disclosure - Disclosure

Citroen C4 Cactus

Image: Disclosure

10) Citroën C4 Cactus Live 1.6 AT – R$ 106,290

