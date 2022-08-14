Bank starts granting loans through Pronampe

O pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses) returned at the end of July to entrepreneurs across the country. The federal government initiative aims to facilitate access to credit for MEIs, micro and small companies.

The program has an interest rate linked to the Selic, currently at 13.75% per year, plus 6%. According to the general conditions, the contractor has up to 48 months to pay off the debt and a grace period of up to 11 months. The limit is R$ 150 thousand.

Bradesco joins Pronampe

Bradesco confirmed that it is already releasing loans to entrepreneurs through the program. The credit is guaranteed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) and the grace period offered by the bank is up to six months.

The institution also informed that it will not charge a Credit Opening Fee (TAC), as the line is exempt from Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). Adherence to the program had already been announced by Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior, a few weeks ago.

The Ministry of Economy estimates that R$ 50 billion in loans will be offered by December. The deadline for participating financial institutions to grant credit is December 31, 2024.

How to get the loans?

The company that wants to apply for the loan needs to authorize the sharing of its billing data with the financial institution. The service that is available on the e-CAC portal, on the Federal Revenue website, under the option “Authorize data sharing”.

Then, just access Bradesco’s Net Empresa portal, click on Loans, then on “Working Capital” and choose the option “Giro Pronampe: Simulate/Request Giro Pronampe – FGO”.