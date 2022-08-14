Barcelona goes to the field with Lewandowski and other reinforcements, ‘bombs’ Rayo Vallecano, but makes his debut in LaLiga with a stumble

At Camp Nou, Barcelona failed to clear the score against Ray Vallecano, in their debut in LaLiga 2022/23

Current runner-up LaLigaO barcelona debuted in the new season of La Liga with a stumble at home. This Saturday (13), in a packed Camp Nou, the Catalans received the Rayo Vallecanobut they couldn’t take the 0-0 off the scoreboard, in a compromise that was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

For the match, the Catalans could count on almost all of their reinforcements, among them the attacking duo Raphinha and Lewandowski.

With the stumble, the barça added his third consecutive stumble in LaLiga, considering last season, and has not won in the Spanish football elite since May 2022.

How was the game

The first half started full of expectations, especially from the culé fans with the official debut of the new reinforcements, but it ended lukewarm.

O barça was the one who dominated the actions in the first 45 minutes of ball rolling, but he couldn’t swell the nets.

To the 11 minutes, Robert Lewandowski even opened the scoring, covering up the goalkeeper Dimitrievskybut the goal was disallowed for offside.

On the Barcelona side, the Brazilian Raphinha appeared the most, who started on the right, but after reversing to the side with Ousmane Dembélé, he lost production.

Rayo, on the other hand, also made his ‘fun’ in the first stage, and in the final minutes with Álvaro Garcia almost opened the scoring, but Ter Stegen made a great save and closed the goal.

On the way back from the break, another ‘scare’. To the 6 minutes, camel made a great move for Rayo Vallecano and, for a very short time, didn’t score through coverage.

Until the end of the final stage, Barcelona continued to press, but could not break through the well-placed defense of Rayo Vallecano, who held the tie in his debut for Espanyol.

In additions, Sergio Busquets was sent off after committing a reckless foul on a Rayo player and receiving the second yellow card.

Task force to regularize reinforcements

Due to the strict rules of the Financial Fair Play of LaLiga, Barcelona barely managed to sign up their reinforcements for the official debut of the season.

But in the ‘lights out’ he managed and signed up four of the five players signed: Lewandowski, Raphinha, Christensen and Kessiewith the first three being holders.

The only one not registered was the defender Jules Koundécontracted with the sevillewhich was the most recent reinforcement hired.

Dembele and Sergio Robertowho renewed their contracts, could also be regularized in time.

The Guy: Stole Dimitrievski

The North Macedonian goalkeeper was the name of the game, and for a ‘simple’ reason.

With Barcelona dominating practically the entire game, the archer was called on a few times and responded with good saves.

And his task was not easy, see the powerful Catalan attack, which now has Lewandowski and Raphinha.

It was bad: Sergio Busquets

The Barcelona midfielder had a day to forget at Camp Nou.

In the final minutes, he was sent off and missed his team, which began to take pressure from Rayo Vallecano, and that was it until the end.

In addition, his most dangerous move was a shot from the entrance to the area defended by goalkeeper Dimitrievski.

Championship status

With the draw, Barcelona added its first point in LaLiga and, at the moment, occupies the 5th place.

Rayo Vallecano, in turn, comes close behind with the same score.

next games

For the second round of LaLiga, Barcelona returns to the field next Sunday (21), from 17:00 (Brasília time), for an away match against Real Sociedadbroadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Two days before, on Friday (19), Rayo Vallecano, once again as a visitor, faces the espanyolin Barcelona, ​​from 3 pm.

Datasheet:

Barcelona 0 x 0 Rayo Vallecano

GOALS: the hand match had goals.

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen (Sergi Roberto), Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba (Aubameyang); Gavi (Frenkie de Jong), Busquets and Pedri (Kessié); Raphinha (Ansu Fati), Lewandowski and Dembele. Technician: Xavi Hernandez.

RAYO: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena and Fran Garcia; Unai López (Valentín), Ciss, Palazón (Salvi), Trejo (Pozo) and Álvaro García; Camello (Falcao Garcia). Technician: Andoni Iraola.