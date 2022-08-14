BBAS3 ‘Upgrade’: Banco do Brasil’s net income of R$7.8 billion draws the market’s attention, but a little-known strategy can generate ‘double profit’ when investing in the company; understand

Last Wednesday night (10th), the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) closed the balance sheet cycle of Brazilian “banks”. And don’t think that, being a state-owned company, it lagged behind the competition: on the contrary, the company registered recurring net income of R$7.8 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 54.8% year-on-year.

The expectation about the bank’s numbers has become “little card” in relation to the real values. The data company Refinitiv, for example, made a survey that the average market bet was a net profit of R$ 6.48 billion.

The estimated amount represents more than R$ 1 billion less than what was actually delivered by Banco do Brasil. But it wasn’t just net income that exceeded expectations.

O RSPL (Return on Equity) of the 2nd quarter reached the percentage of 20.6%. The bank’s indicator surpassed Bradesco (BBDC4) by 2.5 pp and was only 0.2 pp below Itaú (ITUB4) and Santander (SANB11).

In other words, with the results for the period, Banco do Brasil proved that it is on the same financial level as the largest private banks in the country. This prompted the company to update its projections for 2022. Now, the bank expects a net income from R$27 billion to R$30 billion still this year.

With the promising numbers on the balance sheet and the expectation of even better results in the coming quarters, the reaction of investors could not be different: Thursday (11) trading on the stock exchange started with the stock in bullish movement:

Source: Google Finance (11/08/2022)

At 5:00 pm last Thursday, the BBAS3 papers had valued about 4.4%, but the stock is expected to have a much more significant increase in the long term. This is because, according to Felipe Miranda, CEO and chief strategist at empiricusBanco do Brasil papers are still extremely cheap:

“Banco do Brasil is trading at a multiple of 0.6 times its current equity. By all measures, its valuation is by far the cheapest of its peers,” says Miranda.

Multiple lows make room for the expressive appreciation assets, but this is not the only way to make money from Banco do Brasil shares.

In addition to the release of the balance sheet on Wednesday, the bank also informed that it will pay BRL 2.2 billion in earnings to its shareholders. About R$ 571.2 million of this amount will be in dividends and the rest in Interest on Equity (JCP).

All investors who have bank shares until August 22 will be covered and the total amount paid per share will be around BRL 0.77.

But it is not the first time that Banco do Brasil has distributed billions of dividends to its shareholders. In February this year, the company paid around R$2.3 billion to investors.

Therefore, the bank has an attractive track record of “fat” earnings. In the last 12 months alone, for example, BBAS3 papers had dividend yield of 7.3%a number much higher than its peers.

After the balance of 2Q22, what is the smartest decision about Banco do Brasil’s shares?

Given all these promising features, is it time to buy Banco do Brasil shares?

Well, after getting this far, you probably already know that the answer to the above question could not be other than “yes”. The BBAS3 action became the “Darling” analysts and even the biggest investor in the Brazilian stock market, Luiz Barsiwhich has already declared investing in the company.

And one of the professionals who trusts the potential of Banco do Brasil is Felipe Miranda. As mentioned before, he believes that the papers are very cheap, in addition to the bank being well established in the market, having everything to deliver positive results to shareholders and recommend the purchase of the papers.

However, Miranda’s recommendation does not stop there. According to the analyst, whoever invests only in BBAS3 is actually leaving a lot of money on the tableeven with the appreciation of the shares.

Let me explain: for Miranda, the best strategy in the current scenario is to bet on a Long & Short involving the purchase of Banco do Brasil shares and the short position in two other companies in the financial sector.

It is a bold strategy, but one that can generate “double profit”. Next, I will show some of the points exposed by Felipe Miranda in his investment thesis, but if you already want access to the professional’s complete and free material, just click on this link or the button below.

These two companies can make you profit while they ‘melt’ on the stock market; find out what they are

Unlike Banco do Brasil, which accumulates appreciation of more than 50% since the beginning of the year, there are two financial institutions that have plummeted about -62% and -41%. For investors in these two stocks, it must not be easy to watch the fall of papers.

But the good news is that with Felipe Miranda’s Long & Short strategy, you will be positioned on the opposite side. With the method, while the shareholders of both companies lose money, you can profit from the devaluation of assets.

And this is not the first time that the analyst has recommended an operation of this type involving Banco do Brasil.

Earlier this year, Miranda also saw an opportunity in a Long & Short between BBAS3 and one of these two financial institutions. He made the recommendation in the report “Extraordinary Update: Change in Opportunities of a Lifetime”, published on January 19th.

Who followed the indication to the letter, throughout the period, profited about 80% in 4 months. In the same period of time, people who invested only in Banco do Brasil had a “mere” 24% return. It’s not a low value, but it’s a significant difference between the two operations.

Now the strategist believes there is a new chance of good income with the Long & Short method and added another company to the point of sale to maximize gains.

The two financial institutions that Miranda recommends betting against are being heavily penalized by the current scenario of high interest – which has affected most of the stock exchange companies – but also due to several internal factors.

The main one is, without a doubt, the excessively expensive valuation.

In the analyst’s view, the two companies are being traded at values ​​far above what they are worth. In a possible market correction to the fair price, these papers have big chance of devaluation.

To get an idea of ​​this potential, Felipe Miranda believes that the actions are still can drop around -18% and -44%.

Now imagine this devaluation combined with the great chance of an increase in BBAS3… It’s quite an opportunity to benefit from the purchase and sale of these securities.

Were you minimally interested in finding out which are the other two companies involved in this Long & Short operation? On a free reportFelipe Miranda explains the entire current situation of the three companies and shows why this is the best strategy for those who want to “upgrade” the earnings of Banco do Brasil.

See how to access the report using the button below:

Buy Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and bet against these two other financial institutions

The potential of BBAS3 action is undeniable. The shares are being traded at a “bargain price” and the quarterly results showed that the company has the necessary robustness to withstand any economic scenario.

But you don’t have to be content with just the valuation of papers. To have above average earnings In the stock market, it’s important to have strategies that are off the radar of most other investors.

That’s why Felipe Miranda decided to recommend the Long & Short operation to subscribers of the series he runs at Empiricus, called “Word of the Strategist”.

The analyst is responsible for the stock portfolio that has already accumulated 352% gains since its creation in 2015. In the same period, the Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, appreciated by a “mere” 117.81%. In addition, Miranda has more than 15 years of experience in the financial market.

However, you do not need to be a subscriber to the analyst series to access the thesis. That’s because the broker Vitreous decided to make the material available free of charge as a courtesy. So not a penny will be charged for you to find out what the other two actions are that are part of this strategy.

Do you want the chance to “double profit” by investing in the bank with a net income of R$7.8 billion in 2Q22? Click the button below and get access to the free report. All you need to do is follow the step by step of this link to receive the material in your email:

Felipe Miranda’s stock portfolio: “Opportunities for a Life”; yield of 352.74% between 09/03/2015 and 07/31/2022