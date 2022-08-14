‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora manages to divorce Joaquim | come around

13 Aug Saturday

Matias asks for forgiveness from David, who is suspicious of the former judge’s intentions. Isadora visits David in prison. Lavinia, Julinha and Constantino manage to trick Santa, who ends her relationship with Geraldo. Angrily, Heloísa reveals to Matias that he was the victim of a plot to confess his crime. Matias has a new outbreak, and Violeta tells Heloísa that she won’t be able to hospitalize her husband. Lorenzo thanks Bento for the article in defense of Onofre. Santa discovers that she was tricked by Julinha and Constantino. Iolanda prepares to leave Campos, when she sees the real Rafael Antunes. Arthur tells Davi he has news about his criminal review request.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!