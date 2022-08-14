‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora manages to divorce Joaquim | come around

“Signed! We are officially divorced, Joaquim. I can now reopen my studio!”, celebrates Isadora.
Isadora signs papers and separates from Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Joaquim will provoke his ex-wife and say that she cannot remarry. But Violeta (Malu Galli) will defend her daughter.
“Stop being a pig spirit, boy! Isn’t everything you’ve done against my daughter and the weaving industry enough? Come on, Dorinha, let’s go”, Violeta will say.
Joaquim will then ask to talk to Isadora alone. The dressmaker will agree to speak with him and will be surprised by the matter.
“My lawyer has a great friend in the São Paulo court of law. And he brought me news of his boyfriend’s criminal review request. Don’t you want to know what they decided?”, Joaquim will ask.
Isadora and Joaquim are officially separated in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
What will the decision be? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
Matias asks for forgiveness from David, who is suspicious of the former judge’s intentions. Isadora visits David in prison. Lavinia, Julinha and Constantino manage to trick Santa, who ends her relationship with Geraldo. Angrily, Heloísa reveals to Matias that he was the victim of a plot to confess his crime. Matias has a new outbreak, and Violeta tells Heloísa that she won’t be able to hospitalize her husband. Lorenzo thanks Bento for the article in defense of Onofre. Santa discovers that she was tricked by Julinha and Constantino. Iolanda prepares to leave Campos, when she sees the real Rafael Antunes. Arthur tells Davi he has news about his criminal review request.
