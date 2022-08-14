‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora says she’ll wait for David as long as it takes | come around

“The judges did not give credence to the testimony of Dr. Matias because he is legally interdicted. I’m sorry”, explains Arthur.
Lawyer says David will have to remain imprisoned in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Upset, Davi will receive a visit from Isadora (Larissa Manoela). The dressmaker will suffer alongside her beloved and make a promise to the magician.
“I will wait for you. I’ll wait as long as it takes, my love. And I’ll visit you every week!”, says Isadora.
Isadora says she will be next to Davi in ’Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
In order to prove Davi’s innocence, Isadora will commit to finding the first expert in Elisa’s case. And the dressmaker will gain an important ally in this quest.
“Let’s make a campaign, offer a reward, and announce to the four winds that we’re after the goat! I want to see if the guy doesn’t show up!”, says Arminda (Caroline Dallarosa).
Davi says Isadora must move on with his life while he is trapped in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Isadora and Arminda will continue to use the radio to try to help Davi. But the magician will remain in prison and will still receive a visit from Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), who will gloat over his rival’s situation. Behind bars, Davi goes to grab Joaquim by the collar of his jacket.
“Let go of me, damn you! I really came to gloat over you, laugh at you, wish the devil would carry you back to the prison, where you should never have left. It’s going to mold in the xylindró while I’m going to do everything to win back Isadora. And look, I’ll have plenty of time for that”, says Joaquim, triumphant.
Joaquim gloats over David in prison in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
15 Aug
Monday
David is revolted by the outcome of his criminal review request. Isadora is startled by Joaquim’s reaction when he hears Abel’s name. Yolanda lies to get closer to Rafael Antunes. Letícia is bothered to see Bento hug Silvana and Lorenzo notices. Olivia and Tenório get married. Three months pass. Heloísa goes into labor and goes to the hospital. Mercedes gives up giving her son to Úrsula, who despairs. Matias has an outbreak, and sees Úrsula in the hospital. Heloísa has postpartum complications and cannot see her son. Úrsula steals Heloísa’s baby.
