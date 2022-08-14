Bia Haddad and ‘her’ Flamengo fans in Toronto stir the web

The Brazilian Bia Haddad Maia continues to make history in women’s tennis and qualified for the semifinals of the Canadian Open Tennis last Friday (12). The semifinal takes place this Saturday (13), at 19:00 (Brasília time), against the Czech Pliskova. But she had an important reinforcement of Flamengo fans in the stands.

That’s right: there were flamenguists in the stands in Canada at a tennis game. Two fans wearing Flamengo shirts appeared on television during the match and sparked an instant reaction on social media. Flamenguistas felt represented and did not hide the joy of seeing red-blacks on the other end of the Americas.

Read more: Members of Landim’s supporter group issue a note criticizing the management of Flameng’s Football DepartmentO

In addition, rivals were also impressed. Some comments from fans of other clubs on the subject also appeared on the internet. Some talked about how there are Flamengo fans all over the world and in all kinds of events. Check out some of these reactions taken from Twitter:

“Watching tennis here and OUT OF NOTHING supporter of Flamengo there in the crowd for Bia in Toronto. There are flamenguists everywhere, right?!”, he says. lauriza.

“There’s a flamingo girl at Bia’s tennis game in Toronto HAHAHAHA o Flamengo is ubiquitous”, says Anna.

“Bia Maia tennis game, in toronto. In the crowd there was a person with a shirt Flamengo. It’s no use, we’re everywhere,” he says. Everson.

“Very cool the crowd supporting Bia with the shirts of Brazilian teams. I’ve seen Náutico, Sport and Flamengo on the court of Toronto“, it says Bruno.

Flamengo has the biggest fans in the world recognized by FIFA

Flamengo is known for having the biggest crowd in the world. Naturally, it’s one of the things fans are most proud of. FIFA itself has already recognized the club’s title and estimates more than 40 million red-blacks spread around the world. Next comes Chivas Guadalajara, from Mexico.

Follow Eric Viana on twitter and on Instagram.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.