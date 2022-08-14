Bia Haddad vs Karolina Pliskova LIVE (0-0) | 08/13/2022

Bia Haddad vs Karolina Pliskova LIVE (0-0)

Brazilian goes in search of the biggest final in her career (Art: VAVEL Brasil)

19:51 8 minutes ago

Looting broken!

Haddad Maia 5/3 Pliskova | Czech saves multiple set points and converts quarters break point after game 14 minutes

19:4910 minutes ago

Follow the eighth game

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Czech starts to be firmer in rallies. One more set point saved with a dropshot

19:4712 minutes ago

wasted set point

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian has a chance to close the first set, but commits a double fault. Another deuce

19:45 14 minutes ago

Follow the long game

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian saves third break point

19:42 17 minutes ago

Ace!

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian saves a break point with a no-return loot! deuce

19:3722 minutes ago

Czech survives for now

Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Former world number 1 confirms quickly with 40-0. Brazilian will serve for the first set

19:35 24 minutes ago

Missing a game!

Haddad Maia 5/1 Pliskova | Czech reacts after Brazilian open 40-0, but Brazilian confirms in third game point

19:31 28 minutes ago

One more break!

Haddad Maia 4/1 Pliskova | Aggressive in returns, Brazilian gets another break! Czech with rally problems

19:28 31 minutes ago

In the rhythm

Haddad Maia 3/1 Pliskova | Brazilian gets a nice open serve to confirm the serve once again

19:22 37 minutes ago

with tranquility

Haddad Maia 2/1 Pliskova | Czech is doing well in the service and reduced losses in the first set

19:18 41 minutes ago

confirmed withdrawal

Haddad Maia 2/0 Pliskova | Brazilian confirms 40-0 service

19:16 43 minutes ago

It started with breakage!

Haddad Maia 1/0 Pliskova | Brazilian converts room break point via an unforced czech error

19:15 an hour ago

Long game…

Pliskova has already saved three break points in game of six more minutes in the opening of the game

19:11 an hour ago

hard start

Pliskova has already committed two double faults in gamewhich is in deuce

19:09 an hour ago

IT STARTED!

19:04 an hour ago

Heating started

Tennis players prepare for the match soon in Toronto

18:59 an hour ago

Prize draw

Pliskova won the coin and chose to start by serving

18:54 an hour ago

Tennis players on the court!

Bia Haddad and Pliskova arrive for the match. Heating starts soon

18:49 an hour ago

Not long!

Bia Haddad and pliskova come to the court soon!

18:44 an hour ago

Doubles game over

Gauff/Pegula score double 7/5 over Keys/Mirza and go to doubles decision in Toronto. The winners of the match between Dabrowski/Olmos and Melichar-Martínez/Perez await

18:39 an hour ago

Statistics

Former number 1 in the world, Pliskova seeks to reach her 33rd final in her career, the eighth at WTA 1000 level. Bia Haddad has played three finals to date, all of WTAs 250

18:34 an hour ago

Meanwhile, in Montreal…

At the Montreal Masters 1000, Hubert Hrkacz beats Casper Ruud and is in the decision! Waiting for Pablo Carreño Busta or Daniel Evans

18:29 2 hours ago

In progress

Pegula is back on the court to play in the doubles semifinal alongside Coco Gauff. They won the first set by 7/5 and are losing the second by 5/4 to Keys/Mirza

18:242 hours ago

First Finalist Defined!

18:19 2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the game Bia Haddad vs Pliskova LIVE on TV and in real time?

Toronto WTA 1000 – semifinals
Location: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto (Canada)
Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch: ESPN 2 and Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

18:142 hours ago

When is the Bia Haddad vs Pliskova game and how to follow LIVE?

the duel between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova by the semifinals of Toronto WTA 1000 starts at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The match will be played in Toronto, Canada, and will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and Star+. VAVEL Brasil monitors in real time

18:09 2 hours ago

order of games

18:04 2 hours ago

On the other side of the key

The other semifinal National Bank Open is an unprecedented confrontation between the #7 Jessica Pegula and the #15 Simona Halep, twice champion of the tournament. This match is scheduled for 15:00 (Brasilia time)

17:59 2 hours ago

Speak, Bea!

17:542 hours ago

History Haddad Maia vs Pliskova

17:492 hours ago

year numbers

17:442 hours ago

Eyeing the top 10

About that, pliskova may return to the top 10 after the National Bank Open. For this, the Czech needs to overcome what she did in 2021 and win the title in Canada.

17:392 hours ago

Bia Haddad’s Enlightened Week

17:342 hours ago

Pliskova Campaign

17:29 3 hours ago

Bia Haddad Campaign

17:243 hours ago

Hello sports fan!

Welcome! From 19:00 (Brasília time), the confrontation between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskovafor the semifinals of Toronto WTA 1000, In Canada. Follow with us!

