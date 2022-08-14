Bia Haddad vs Karolina Pliskova LIVE (0-0) | 08/13/2022

Brazilian goes in search of the biggest final in her career (Art: VAVEL Brasil)
Touched
Haddad Maia 5/4 Pliskova | Czech remains at a good level and confirms the serve. Brazilian has one more chance to serve for the set
Looting broken!
Haddad Maia 5/3 Pliskova | Czech saves multiple set points and converts quarters break point after game 14 minutes
Follow the eighth game
Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Czech starts to be firmer in rallies. One more set point saved with a dropshot
wasted set point
Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian has a chance to close the first set, but commits a double fault. Another deuce
Follow the long game
Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian saves third break point
Ace!
Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Brazilian saves a break point with a no-return loot! deuce
Czech survives for now
Haddad Maia 5/2 Pliskova | Former world number 1 confirms quickly with 40-0. Brazilian will serve for the first set
Missing a game!
Haddad Maia 5/1 Pliskova | Czech reacts after Brazilian open 40-0, but Brazilian confirms in third game point
One more break!
Haddad Maia 4/1 Pliskova | Aggressive in returns, Brazilian gets another break! Czech with rally problems
In the rhythm
Haddad Maia 3/1 Pliskova | Brazilian gets a nice open serve to confirm the serve once again
with tranquility
Haddad Maia 2/1 Pliskova | Czech is doing well in the service and reduced losses in the first set
confirmed withdrawal
Haddad Maia 2/0 Pliskova | Brazilian confirms 40-0 service
It started with breakage!
Haddad Maia 1/0 Pliskova | Brazilian converts room break point via an unforced czech error
Long game…
Pliskova has already saved three break points in game of six more minutes in the opening of the game
hard start
Pliskova has already committed two double faults in gamewhich is in deuce
IT STARTED!
Heating started
Tennis players prepare for the match soon in Toronto
Prize draw
Pliskova won the coin and chose to start by serving
Tennis players on the court!
Bia Haddad and Pliskova arrive for the match. Heating starts soon
Not long!
Bia Haddad and pliskova come to the court soon!
Doubles game over
Gauff/Pegula score double 7/5 over Keys/Mirza and go to doubles decision in Toronto. The winners of the match between Dabrowski/Olmos and Melichar-Martínez/Perez await
Statistics
Former number 1 in the world, Pliskova seeks to reach her 33rd final in her career, the eighth at WTA 1000 level. Bia Haddad has played three finals to date, all of WTAs 250
Meanwhile, in Montreal…
At the Montreal Masters 1000, Hubert Hrkacz beats Casper Ruud and is in the decision! Waiting for Pablo Carreño Busta or Daniel Evans
In progress
Pegula is back on the court to play in the doubles semifinal alongside Coco Gauff. They won the first set by 7/5 and are losing the second by 5/4 to Keys/Mirza
First Finalist Defined!
Where and how to watch the game Bia Haddad vs Pliskova LIVE on TV and in real time?
Toronto WTA 1000 – semifinals
Location: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto (Canada)
Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch: ESPN 2 and Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
When is the Bia Haddad vs Pliskova game and how to follow LIVE?
the duel between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova by the semifinals of Toronto WTA 1000 starts at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The match will be played in Toronto, Canada, and will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and Star+. VAVEL Brasil monitors in real time
order of games
On the other side of the key
The other semifinal National Bank Open is an unprecedented confrontation between the #7 Jessica Pegula and the #15 Simona Halep, twice champion of the tournament. This match is scheduled for 15:00 (Brasilia time)
Speak, Bea!
History Haddad Maia vs Pliskova
year numbers
Eyeing the top 10
About that, pliskova may return to the top 10 after the National Bank Open. For this, the Czech needs to overcome what she did in 2021 and win the title in Canada.
Bia Haddad’s Enlightened Week
Pliskova Campaign
Bia Haddad Campaign
Hello sports fan!
Welcome! From 19:00 (Brasília time), the confrontation between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskovafor the semifinals of Toronto WTA 1000, In Canada. Follow with us!