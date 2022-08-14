Bia Haddad wins former world number 1, goes to WTA Toronto final and continues to make history in Brazilian tennis

Brazilian tennis player defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova by 2 sets to 0 in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 in Toronto, Canada, and is in the final

Beatriz Haddad Maia continues to make history in Brazilian tennis. This Saturday (13), Bia surpassed the Czech Karolina Pliskovaformer number 1 in the world and currently 14th in the ranking of WTAand it is in the decision of the Toronto WTA 1000In Canada.

The Brazilian won by 2 sets to 0, with partial 6/4 and 7/6, in just over 2 hours of departure. As a result, Bia, who already had the top 20 in the guaranteed WTA ranking, a historic milestone for Brazilian tennis, will gain even more positions.

In the decision, which takes place this Sunday (14), from 2:30 pm (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+Bia faces the Romanian Simona Halepwhich this Saturday dispatched the North American Jessica Pegula by 2 sets to 1 (2/6, 6/3 and 6/4).

Halep was even defeated by the Brazilian in the semifinals of Birmingham WTA 250, conquered by her in the grass, in June. In history, the tennis players have faced each other three times, with two triumphs for the Romanian.

how was the confrontation

In the first set, the first started very well and immediately broke the Czech tennis player’s serve. Bia came to have an advantage for 5/2 on the scoreboard, however, from the eighth game on everything changed.

Bia started making a lot of unforced mistakes, and Pliskova touched the scoreboard, making 5/4 and pressed. However, in the tenth game the Brazilian confirmed the service and closed the first set.

In the second set, who got a similar reaction was the Brazilian tennis player herself. Pliskova immediately opened up an advantage for 3/0but Bia, who had the first two services broken, went to fetch and tied the set for 5/5 and then, as the two tennis players confirmed their services, the definition went to the tie-break.

In the tie-break, Bia won by 9 The 7 and consummated his victory and qualification for the Masters 1000 final.