Biden’s $430 billion package represents biggest climate investment in US history

Text, celebrated by the associations fighting climate change, includes US$ 370 billion for the environment and another US$ 64 billion for Health.

support the 247

ICL

Gives RFI – The adoption of Joe Biden’s investment plan dedicated to climate and health by the US Congress, this Friday (12), represents more than a political victory for the president, three months before the midterm elections. The text, celebrated by the associations fighting climate change, includes US$ 370 billion for the environment and another US$ 64 billion for Health, and aims to guide the country in meeting the goals of reducing greenhouse gases.

The project, worth more than US$ 430 billion, was approved by the House after a vote in the Senate, last Sunday (7). The US president, who is expected to sanction the measure next week, celebrated the approval. In a message on Twitter, Biden said: “Today the American people won. Private interests lost.” Still in a post on the social network, he highlighted that, with the approval of the project, “families will see lower prices of prescription drugs, lower health and energy costs”.

Dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Law”, the project aims to reduce the public deficit with a new minimum tax of 15% for all companies whose profits exceed US$ 1 billion. Republicans have criticized what they call an unnecessary increase in public spending. Former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social network to call on all Republicans to speak out against the measure.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

climate focus

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Joe Biden came to power with big reform plans. Initially, he proposed an even bigger investment plan, but Democrats were forced to scale back their ambitions to primarily satisfy Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a state known for its coal mines. His support was essential because of the timid Democratic majority in the Senate. Still, this remains the largest climate investment ever made in the United States.

The project should allow the country to meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The target set by Joe Biden is a reduction of at least 50% by this date, but other measures, in particular regulatory , may partially fill the gap, according to experts. “It would be very difficult to overstate the importance of this bill,” said Dan Lashof, director of the World Resources Institute, this week. “By creating very strong incentives to invest in solar and wind power, this will virtually deplete the coal-fired electricity market over the next decade,” he said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

With the renovation, an American will receive up to $7,500 in tax credits for the purchase of an electric car, and the installation of solar panels on rooftops will be subsidized by 30%. Investments are also planned for the development of techniques for capturing CO2, taking care of forests and renovating houses for families with fewer resources.

Billions of dollars in tax credits will also be offered to the most polluting industries to help them with the energy transition, a measure much criticized by the party’s left, which nevertheless had to accept it.

cheaper medicines

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The second most important part of the investment plan corrects the huge inequalities in access to health care in the United States by reducing the price of medicines. Medicare, a public health system aimed, among others, at those over 65 years old, will be able for the first time to directly negotiate the prices of some drugs with pharmaceutical companies to reduce them. It must also guarantee seniors not to pay more than $2,000 a year in medicine, starting in 2025.

Cheaper drugs help the Latino community in particular, especially those who are insulin dependent. According to the US Department of Health, in 2018 Hispanics were 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanic whites to die from diabetes.

The bill also plans to extend guarantees under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, which earmarks subsidies to help families pay for medical care.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.