Big Banks Will Have to Explain Pix Flaws

Senacon sent notifications to Santander, Inter and Nubank, which will have to explain the alleged failures that happened in the Pix systems

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

Last Tuesday (9), the National Consumer Secretariat sent notifications to Santander, Inter and Nubank, which will have to explain, within ten days, to the Ministry of Justice the alleged failures that occurred in the Pix systems on the 5th of August, and which were reported by users.

Platform issues

The problems occurred in the service platforms through the applications, which showed unavailability or delay in completing the financial operations. According to users’ reports, the instability started on August 5th, also the 5th working day of the month, the date on which several workers in the public and private sectors receive their salaries and settle their debts.

Thus, with the “blackout” the transactions would have started, but they were not completed. Therefore, the amounts were withdrawn from the source without reaching the destination account.

clarification

With the verification, Senacon intends to clarify if the failures happen routinely and if there really is a defect in the service provided. Which may cause the banks to be held liable for damages in the future, as provided for by law.

According to the Consumer Protection Code, the service provider is responsible, regardless of fault, for repairing damages caused to consumers by defects related to the provision of services.

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

Therefore, banks will have to say whether they have taken steps to eliminate service delivery gaps in transactions involving Pix. Furthermore, Senacon informed the Central Bank of the opening of the investigation.

What do the banks say?

Nubank told EXAME Invest that the recent episode was resolved on the same day and that it always collaborates with the authorities to clarify any problems. Inter said that the Pix system showed occasional instability on Friday (5), but the situation was soon corrected. And Santander stated that the instability registered was one-off, having been quickly resolved.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: ADVTP / Shutterstock.com