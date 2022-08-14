Blue: the color that deceives in nature

The naturalness of the world is impressive. The beauty of the colors, the perfect geometry and so many different characteristics among the climates, animals, flowers and habitats. It’s such a perfect world for us to live in adaptable environments. We are susceptible beings to appreciate this beautiful place.

See too: Understand how the color yellow can influence your good mood

There are several attempts to explain this model, they were, we are at the moment when we know most, something like a momentary peak. After all, why are some colors so hidden in our nature? We will start with the most seen places and continue.

Why is the sea blue?

The sea is blue because of the light energy of a set of colors that is absorbed by the ocean. The explanation is commonly linked to Rayleigh scattering. In addition, the color most present in the sand particles is blue, which is reflected.

The same goes for flowers. They are seen blue because of the absorption of the red part, driven by the color spectrum. We human beings see blue because of the reflected luminosity, which ends up causing an effect in our brain that makes us understand in such a way, since we are beings containing millions of cells with sensitivity to this hue.

Prominent examples do not exclude rarity

For some, it may not seem so uncommon to have the image of the sky and the sea in their heads. And in fact, there is nothing wrong with questioning according to your experience something of this kind. But, apart from these two examples, there are few to be cited.

And with the animals?

In live animals, there are few cases. In birds, for example, blue is a consequence of how the feather filters white light and how it is reflected as blue light.

Interestingly, speaking of living things, one of the most dangerous animals in the Amazon, the blue frog is one of the deadliest of all, and the blue is a physical representation of its toxic skin. Its texture is different and rare, but it is better to continue enjoying it on the Internet, without risking its integrity.

In short, for something to be blue, this hue has to be present in its structure and explains the lack of composite beings in the global ecosystem.