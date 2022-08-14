Bolsonaro admits drowning and other violence in the dictatorship and tries to justify torture

In a podcast, the occupant of the Planalto was not asked about the defense of Colonel Brilhante Ustra, head of the operations center where Brazilians fighting for democracy died.

247 – Jair Bolsonaro (PL) admitted that there was “something wrong” in the military dictatorship (1964-85), citing “cascudo, slap or drowning”, during an interview with the YouTube channel Cara a Tapa this Saturday.

Despite speech acknowledging torture-related practices, the president did not speak about the people who were killed by the regime.

Bolsonaro often praises the military dictatorship, which had a structure dedicated to torture, deaths and disappearances.

“Was there something wrong? No one will deny that he didn’t. He was hit, slapped or drowned,” Bolsonaro said. “No one will deny that they had it, now no one can deny that on this side, we suffered too.”

The interviewer did not question the defense that Bolsonaro made on the day of the impeachment vote in the Chamber of Deputies, in April 2016, in which he mocked the torture suffered by the then president, Dilma Rousseff.

“For the memory of Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, the fear of Dilma Rousseff, for the army of Caxias, for the Armed Forces, for Brazil above all and for God above all, my vote is yes”.

Brilhante Ustra was commander of Doi-Codi in São Paulo, the dictatorship’s center of operations, where journalist Vladimir Herzog and metallurgist Manuel Fiel Filho died.

In this Saturday’s live, Bolsonaro spoke about Carlos Lamarca (1937-1971), a guerrilla who led the armed struggle against the military dictatorship.

The National Truth Commission, whose work was completed in 2014 to investigate human rights violations in Brazil during the period, investigated the state of death and torture during the authoritarian period, reported Folha de S. Paulo.

In its report, the commission provided details on arrests, torture and killings. 434 deaths and disappearances of victims of the military regime were identified.

Military Justice Audits received 6,016 complaints of torture. Estimates made later point to 20,000 cases. Reports from people who survived the torture include prisoners who were hung from macaw poles, electric shocks, strangulation, drowning, punches and kicks.

