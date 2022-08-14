Bolsonaro counters Lula and again promises aid of R$ 600 in 2023

Bolsonaro was on a program with interviewer Rica Perrone this Saturday (photo: Reproduction / YouTube) The continuity of the Auxlio Brasil of R$ 600 per month was once again a topic of debate between the leaders of presidential polls this Saturday (13/8). During an interview on a podcast, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reaffirmed that the amount will be maintained in 2023 if he is re-elected to the Planalto. The speech took place shortly after Lula (PT) expressed his view that the increase in the figures for the income transfer program is an electoral measure with a deadline set until December of this year.

Participating in the Cara a Tapa program, on YouTube, Bolsonaro countered Lula’s lines during a live, also this Saturday, organized by federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante-MG). On the occasion, the PT member stated that the current president only guaranteed the aid with an increased amount until December and that the measure will not follow next year, because it is an electoral measure.

“ lie (the end of the highest value aid). Look, dear Lula, let’s start from the principle that the information is true. How much was Bolsa Famlia in Lula’s government? Now it’s 3 times bigger than it was in his time”, said the PL candidate.

Auxlio Brasil was the income transfer program created during the Bolsonaro government to replace the Bolsa Famlia, initiated during Lula’s term in the presidency.

The initial amount paid to families in extreme poverty was R$ 400, but it was increased by 50% a little over three months after the elections through the approval of the “PEC das Bondades”. The proposal, which includes other aid, was also dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze” as it allows for increased spending on social benefits close to the election period and provokes discussions on fiscal responsibility.

In the podcast, Bolsonaro cited a conversation with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to support the promise of maintaining the aid in 2023. The president also brought up the negotiation during the launch event of his candidacy.

“Another R$ 200 was approved until December. What have I already discussed with Paulo Guedes? I don’t say anything without talking to him: ‘PG, can I keep these R$200 more next year?’ He said: ‘d, if you do this, this and this’. So, the R$600 of emergency aid will be maintained next year,” he said.

The increase in Auxlio Brasil was approved with ease in the National Congress, with the announcement of parliamentarians opposed to the government, including PT senators and deputies. During the campaign for the presidency, Lula has insisted that the benefits granted by the proposal are foreseen only until December.