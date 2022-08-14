Bolsonaro defends ‘tough laws’ after photo of Michelle with wife from Padua | elections



Michelle Bolsonaro and Juliana Lacerda take a photo together during an event in Belo Horizonte – Reproduction / Instagram

After the release of a photo of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro with the wife of Pastor Guilherme de Pádua, the murderer of actress Daniella Perez, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that he defends tougher laws “for cowardly murderers, rapists and other crimes.” violent,” he wrote. “As long as I live, it will be the victims, not their executioners, who will have my eternal solidarity.” The photo was taken during an event in a church in Belo Horizonte (MG) last Sunday, 7.

The president repeated Juliana Lacerda Pádua’s speech and said that she did not know the first lady, and that, like other women, she queued up to take a picture with her. “The person involved in this cruel and cowardly crime denies having been present at the event. His wife, who has no involvement with the crime, has already manifested herself explaining that she does not know Michelle and that, like dozens of women, she lined up to take a picture. with the First Lady.”

In a post on Instagram, however, Guilherme de Padua’s wife said she was a fan of Michelle. “She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me, like everyone there, in that line, in that celebration”, said.

The president asked for “respect” for “people who cannot defend themselves and who should be preserved”.

The information that Michelle and Bolsonaro would have met with Guilherme de Pádua and Juliana Lacerda was released by the website Em Off, which published the photo between the two. The president was at the scene, the Lagoinha Baptist Church, but does not appear in the photo. The event marked the celebration of the “Golden Jubilee” of Pastor Márcio Valadão, who completed 50 years of ministry in the church.

Guilherme de Pádua was convicted of murdering Daniella, daughter of writer Glória Perez, in 1992. At the time, both were starring in the novel De Corpo e Alma, written by Glória. The case came to light recently with the release of the series Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez, on HBO Max. The ex-wife of Guilherme de Pádua Paula Thomaz was also convicted of having participated in the death of the actress.