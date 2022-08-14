Bolsonaro says at event that Brazil is “doomed to be Christian”

In participation in the March for Jesus in Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday (13/8), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that Brazil is “condemned to be Christian”.

“Brazil is a country that is doomed to succeed, it is a country that is doomed to be Christian, it is a country that is doomed to be free. And the strength comes from each of you. Power, when they say that it emanates from the people, this becomes true when the people choose their representatives well. Only in this way can we, more than dreaming, be sure that we will remain a free country,” he said.

Then the president criticized governors and mayors who closed churches at the most critical moments of the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to contain the spread of infections.

In his speech, Bolsonaro also cited “difficult moments” experienced around the world in recent years, such as the war in Ukraine.

A Catholic, Bolsonaro has participated in marches in several cities across the country, most often accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who is evangelical. Last Saturday (6/8), he was in Recife (PE). Organized in Brazil by the Renascer em Cristo Church, the Marches for Jesus aim to bring together believers from various Protestant denominations.

The event in Rio began in the early afternoon of this Saturday on Avenida Presidente Vargas. Accompanied by six electric trios, the faithful went to Praça da Apoteose, where several gospel music concerts take place. The organizing pastors, among others, were Silas Malafaia and Cláudio Duarte.

In a previous speech delivered from atop an electric trio, he had summoned supporters for acts in Copacabana on the 7th of September.

“On the 7th, we will all go at 3:00 pm to be present in Copacabana to give a very loud shout saying to whom this nation belongs. What we want is transparency and freedom,” Bolsonaro said.

electoral tones

The march held in the president’s electoral cradle turned into a pro-Bolsonaro act. The public present carried Brazilian flags, some people wore Bolsonaro blouses and saints of Bolsonar candidates were being distributed.

Among the candidates were Max Guilherme, Hélio Negão, Thiago Gagliasso, Sóstenes Cavalcante, Major Fabiana and Waldir Ferraz. Clarissa Garotinho, candidate for the Senate for União Brasil, was also in the trio, without letting go of the first lady.