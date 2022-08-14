Bolsonaro says he asked Michelle about photo with wife of Guilherme de Padua

In an interview, the president said that the first lady took more than a hundred photos and that she did not know who Juliana Lacerda was.

Bolsonaro said he did not stay in Belo Horizonte for lunch and returned to Brasília on Sunday.



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he questioned the First Lady Michelle about the photo taken with Juliana Lacerdawho is the wife of the former actor Guilherme Paduaarrested and convicted for the murder of the actress Daniella Perez in 1992. The photo was taken last Sunday, 7th, during a service at Igreja Batista Lagoinha, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. In an interview with journalist Rica Perrone on the Cara a Tapa podcast, Bolsonaro said he talked to Michelle, who, in turn, said she had taken more than 100 photos and that she did not know that Juliana Lacerda was there. “I didn’t have lunch there and Michelle stayed. I talked to her after the article came out, because a photo like that appeared with the so-called wife of Guilherme de Pádua. So she said: ‘I took about a hundred pictures, so I don’t know who took it with me’. Is it over there [Juliana] didn’t say who she was, and at lunch there is a table reserved for Pastor Valadão’s family”, said Bolsonaro, informing that he did not stay at the place and that he returned to Brasília while Michelle stayed in the Minas Gerais capital to have lunch with Pastor Márcio Valadão’s family. . Daniella’s murder has returned to the spotlight with the release of the documentary ‘Brutal Pact‘ which tells the story of the crime.