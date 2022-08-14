Bolsonaro signs decree on the Consigned Loan to Aid Brazil

This Friday (12), the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, signed the decree that regulates the payroll loan process linked to Auxílio Brasil. The decree was published in today’s edition of the “Official Journal of the Union (DOU)”.

The release of payroll loans still depends on the regulation of complementary rules of the Ministry of Citizenship, in which it has not yet been published. The beneficiaries of the Brazil aid and other government cash transfer benefits, such as the continuous installment benefit (BPC). The Federal Government enacted a law that allows deducting up to 40% of the benefit amount for the payment of loans and financing.

Details of the new decree

According to the published decree, the Ministry of Citizenship may, on its own, reduce the maximum limit of assignable margin, which is currently at 40%. In addition, the beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil may have more than one discount related to loans or financing, provided that this does not exceed the limit provided by law.

If the value of the consignments exceeds the maximum limit provided for by law, either alone or in combination with previous consignments, the installments relating to the oldest contracts must be discounted as a priority. According to Bento, the operation should start until the beginning of September.

It should be remembered that each bank or financial institution must establish the minimum amount that can be contracted, on average, the minimum amount released is R$ 500. Remembering that the law does not establish a limit for the interest rates charged by financial institutions, that is, the bank can define how much to charge.

For retirees and pensioners, the interest ceiling for payroll loans is 2.13% per month. While in operations carried out by payroll credit card, the maximum rate allowed is 3.06% per month.

Loan assigned to Auxílio Brasil

The Federal Government expects that the release of consigned loans to Auxílio Brasil will begin in August. With the new law enacted, the offer can now be carried out by other banks in addition to Caixa. However, the main private banks are still waiting for the regulation of conditions such as the interest rate and other operational issues to start offering credit to beneficiaries.

The realization of the consignment linked to Auxílio Brasil can be very worthwhile for those who have an urgent and urgent need. However, paying everyday purchases and bills can be a misuse of credit. This is because the credit can have high interest rates that can compromise the beneficiary’s disposable income for a long term.

It is important to remember that as the loan is deducted directly from the benefit amount, it will not happen that you are unable to pay the loan. The beneficiary will already receive the amount of Auxílio Brasil with the installment of the payroll deducted.

The use of the consigned loan to the Brazil aid makes it difficult for the beneficiary to renegotiate the debt. Which will only be possible if he takes out this loan at another bank, which offers more advantageous conditions to pay the debt.