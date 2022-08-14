Brazilians who are part of THIS group have until the end of August to withdraw the FGTS; check out!

Did you know that there is a FGTS withdrawal method that allows an annual withdrawal of part of the balance available in the accounts linked to the worker? Her name is FGTS birthday-loot.

To participate, the interested party must make the change by the last business day of the anniversary month. If you make the switch after this date, the redemption will only be available from the next year. Next, learn more about.

In other words, the birthdays of this month of August who want to withdraw an amount from their accounts in 2022 have until the 31st of this month to switch to another modality. Joining the Saque-Aniversário is simple and can be done at:

FGTS website or app: https://bityli.com/XjFTm

Caixa’s Internet Banking: https://bityli.com/WedVC

Cashier Agencies.

However, when migrating, the worker loses the right to withdraw their accounts in full in case of dismissal without just cause. On the other hand, the 40% fine paid by the employer remains your right.

More about the mod

Namely, joining the Anniversary Saque is optional. Therefore, those who do not opt ​​for membership remain in the standard system, which is the Withdrawal-Termination. Furthermore, CAIXA warns that it is important to know the characteristics of each modality when opting for the Anniversary Saque. See below:

Saque-Aniversário: an optional system where, every year, in the month of his/her birthday, the worker can withdraw part of the FGTS balance. However, if a worker is fired, he will only be able to withdraw the amount referring to the termination fine and will not be able to withdraw the full amount from the account.

In short, the value of the annual withdrawal in this modality is determined by the application of a rate, which varies from 5% to 50% on the sum of all balances of the worker’s FGTS accounts. In addition, it is increased by an additional installment, in the form of annex to Law 8,036/90. See the table below:

Limit of balance ranges (in BRL) Aliquot Additional Installment (in BRL) Up to 500.00 50.0% – From 500.01 to 1,000.00 40.0% 50.00 From 1,000.01 to 5,000.00 30.0% 150.00 From 5,000.01 to 10,000.00 20.0% 650.00 From 10,000.01 to 15,000.00 15.0% 1150.00 From 15,000.01 to 20,000.00 10.0% 1,900.00 Above 20,000.01 5.0% 2,900.00

Finally, workers who opt for the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Aniversário can take out a loan from qualified financial institutions, using the amount to which they are entitled annually as a guarantee.

