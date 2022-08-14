Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Maridueña enjoy a show in São Paulo

Couple in “Besouro Azul”, one of the next releases of DC Comics in the cinema, actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, and actor Xolo Maridueña, 21, enjoyed together last night a concert by singer Priscilla Alcântara in São Paulo, increasing rumors of a possible romance.

The two enjoyed the show alongside Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo.

In records published on social networks, they appear smiling side by side while enjoying the show.

Yesterday, the two showed up together ready to skydive.

romance rumors

The romance rumors between the two increased when Bruna Marquezine was caught arriving in São Paulo alongside the actor.

In the last few days, the two walked around Rio de Janeiro, but what caught their attention was the necklace they wore.

The duo took several tours around Rio. On Instagram, fans of the actress posted images next to her at the monument, and the necklace appears around her neck. In the case of the actor, he published a click on the car with the same item as Bruna.

Still on Instagram, the actress posted a single image of Christ seen from the statue’s shoulder.

Upon returning to Brazil, Bruna already held a July party alongside Sasha Meneghel, João Figueiredo, in addition to the presence of Xolo, and more friends at her house.

The party had everything that a June event is entitled to: from a mechanical bull to the game of the frog’s mouth, in addition to a table filled with delicacies. The meeting takes place the same week that Xuxa’s daughter turned 24.

In “Besouro Azul”, Bruna will play Jenny, romantic partner of the main character, played by Xolo.

The film also features Susan Sarandon, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for “The Last Steps of a Man”, from 1996. The renowned actress will be the villain, Victoria Kord.