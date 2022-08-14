Businessman leaves Perri’s future undefined at Náutico: “Situation is with São Paulo and Botafogo” | nautical

- See more news from Nautical
Also after the game in Campinas, the ge got in touch by phone with one of Perri’s businessmen, Eduardo Cornacini, who explained that the situation is being dealt with between the boards of Botafogo and São Paulo, owner of the goalkeeper’s economic rights until the end. of the year. And that both the player and the Náutico are just waiting for a definition.
Match against Guarani may have been Perri’s last for Náutico — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/ Guarani FC
The second transfer window for national football ends next Monday and the carioca club wants the player to present himself immediately for the Brazilian Championship. São Paulo, on the other hand, tries to get some money to release the athlete in advance, since if the player leaves Náutico only at the end of Series B, Tricolor will not receive anything in return.
“The situation is between the two clubs, São Paulo and Botafogo, I’m not ahead. The decision is up to the two clubs. If the two have an agreement, it may be so (Perri’s immediate departure from Náutico). on Monday and it’s in the hands of both of us. In that case, both we and Náutico don’t have much to do” summarized Eduardo Cornacini.
In Lucas Perri’s loan agreement with Náutico signed at the beginning of the year there is a clause that São Paulo can trigger to summon the athlete back to Morumbi if the club receives a satisfactory proposal.
Lucas Perri shines in the decision of Pernambuco with a little help from his wife
The goalkeeper is one of Timbu’s highlights this season, having played in 44 matches and being one of the heroes in winning the Pernambuco Championship, by defending two penalties in the dispute against Retrô. In Serie B, despite Náutico having the worst defense in the competition, with 32 goals conceded, Perri is one of the few not to be criticized by the fans.