Can you get lung cancer without smoking? See 7 myths and truths about the disease – 08/13/2022

Lung cancer is one of the deadliest in the world. Every year, it is estimated that 2 million people die from the disease, which, in addition to being very aggressive, can be diagnosed late.

According to data from the Cancer Radar, from the Oncoguia Institute, based on DataSUS, 90% of the cases were already in advanced stages when they were identified. The month of August is dedicated to raising awareness about preventing and fighting lung cancer.

The following are myths and truths about the disease:

1. Cigarette is the main cause of lung cancer

Truth. Most cases are associated with smoking. Cigarette smoke contains toxic substances, more than 70 of which are carcinogenic. According to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), the consumption of cigarettes, cigars, pipes and other forms of tobacco use, including unburned tobacco, is responsible for 30% of cases of any type of cancer and for 70% of cases. of lung cancer.

2. There are many types of lung tumors

Truth. Lung cancer brings together several subtypes of neoplasties with specific molecular characteristics. According to Inca, 85% of patients have a type called non-small cells. It is important to identify the type of tumor, which may depend on genetic changes, to determine the treatment of the disease.

3. Those who have never smoked don’t have to worry about getting lung cancer

Myth. There are those who thought that lung cancer only happens among smokers or ex-smokers, but this is not true. It can affect people who have never been addicted to cigarettes. In some cases, the disease can arise due to genetic mutations. It is common for non-smoking patients to discover the tumor when investigating other diseases. During the pandemic, due to imaging tests, such as x-ray and tomography, in the lungs, many cases were diagnosed.

4. Are electronic cigarettes, vape, flash drive or hookah harmless? Help to stop smoking?

Myth. Alternative forms of smoking have been successful among young people, but also harmful to health. Vape has a high concentration of nicotine, which is an addictive substance that releases other toxic components. Electronic cigarettes can cause respiratory diseases, such as pulmonary emphysema, cardiovascular diseases, dermatitis and cancer, according to Inca, and the same goes for hookah, which can contain even more nicotine than a regular cigarette. There is no evidence that these devices help people to quit smoking.

5. It is only possible to diagnose the disease after the onset of symptoms

Myth. Despite being a silent disease, which has almost no signs and symptoms, especially at the beginning, it is possible to screen for lung cancer through preventive imaging tests, such as an annual low-dose chest tomography, indicated for people with a history of smoking. above 55 years. The earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chance of cure.

6. Lung cancer is curable

Truth. There are several treatment possibilities and approaches to curing lung cancer. Surgical treatment may be indicated, in addition to chemotherapy and immunotherapy. With the advancement of medicine and technology, there is also the possibility of personalized treatment.

7. A doctor alone can treat a patient with the disease

Myth. Oncologists, pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons or radio-oncologists can be involved in the treatment of a patient with lung cancer, assisting in clinical decisions and accompanying the patient before, during and after the treatment period.

Source: Pedro Nabucothoracic surgeon at ICESP (Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo) and at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP (University of São Paulo)