Cariri has 26 suspected cases of monkeypox

Until this Friday (12), the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) confirmed 14 cases of monkeypox (monkey pox). The state has 263 notifications and continues to investigate 161 cases of the disease, 26 of them are in the Cariri region.

Juazeiro do Norte is the municipality in the region that has the most suspected cases, with 9 notifications. Then comes the municipality of Crato with 7 suspected cases, Jati has 5 cases under analysis and Brejo Santo and Barbalha 2 each. Assaré is the only one in the region that has only 1 suspected case so far.

According to Sesa, in all notifications the recommended measures were applied, such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in process.

The folder also states that it is actively monitoring and working with the Health Surveillance of the Municipalities, carrying out periodic publication of updated technical notes on monkeypox.

Most of the confirmations are from residents of Fortaleza (12), another two cases are from residents of Russas (1) and Sobral (1). All confirmations to date are from male patients aged between 20 and 49 years.