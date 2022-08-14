Carlinhos Maia: diamonds and watches stolen from influencer’s apartment are recovered | alagoas

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

On his Instagram profile, Carlinhos published a message celebrating the recovered objects and thanking the police action.

“God is very good all the time! And Divine Justice does not fail. What is rightfully ours comes back. Thank you to the police who were simply impeccable from start to finish. I am proud of my state! Thank you all”, said the influencer .

Three suspects in the crime were arrested on June 7 in Paraíba. Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno, Wellington Medeiros da Silva and Emerson de Holando Lira. Only Emerson got the right to respond to the process in freedom. The three deny participation in the theft of the apartment in Maceió.

2 of 2 Carlinhos Maia — Photo: Reproduction Carlinhos Maia — Photo: Reproduction

Earlier this month, police chief Lucimério Campos, who is investigating the case, reported that the Scientific Police had completed the forensic reports made in the apartment after the crime and in the car seized with the suspects in Campina Grande.

Despite the arrests, the Civil Police of Alagoas believe that the crime was ordered and planned for a long time, but did not specify for how long. A security camera caught two people entering the building disguised with a mask, gloves and hat.

Another camera, which points to a corridor that gives access to the apartment, was disconnected at least 15 days before the crime, enough time for the images to be automatically deleted from the server.

Photos show bedroom closets overturned. Among the stolen materials are a watch, valued at R$1 million, and a necklace of 36 diamonds, estimated at approximately R$1.5 million. In the apartment safe, which was also taken, there were still other jewelry.

After the theft, Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães announced that they would move to São Paulo, but a week ago they returned to Maceió and returned to the apartment for the first time. On social media, Carlinhos said that they decided to live in the property again and that all the employees who worked with him in Maceió were fired.

Carlinhos Maia talks about theft in his apartment