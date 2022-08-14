Cars crowd in front of Jerônimo and residents complain: impossible to enter the apartment

A little over two weeks since its opening, a snack bar on Avenida Afonso Pena has been the sensation of consumers who opt for the drive-thru to buy their snacks. But the intense demand at the establishment has taken the peace of the residents of an apartment next door, who complain that they are having difficulties getting into the parking lot of the building.

According to one resident, since the restaurant opened, it has been ‘impossible’ to access the apartment. “Afonso Pena Avenue turned into chaos. They made the drive-thru entrance through it. The traffic is stopped and what’s more, the Campo Grande doesn’t respect signs and we who live in the building next door, among other problems, we can’t enter or out of our garage. Always, every night, a big inconvenience”, says the resident.

Near the building’s garage there is a sign hanging in a cone warning: “please do not block the entrance to the garage”. However, the alert has no effect and residents continue to face the problem.

The report contacted the press office of Jeronimo Burger asking if the cafeteria has a plan to solve the inconvenience of the residents of the building. In a note, he said that “it is promptly helping to prevent access from being blocked and to correctly guide drivers, including with signs”.