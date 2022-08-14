Cars crowd in front of Jerônimo and residents complain: impossible to enter the apartment

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Cars crowd in front of Jerônimo and residents complain: impossible to enter the apartment 1 Views

A little over two weeks since its opening, a snack bar on Avenida Afonso Pena has been the sensation of consumers who opt for the drive-thru to buy their snacks. But the intense demand at the establishment has taken the peace of the residents of an apartment next door, who complain that they are having difficulties getting into the parking lot of the building.

According to one resident, since the restaurant opened, it has been ‘impossible’ to access the apartment. “Afonso Pena Avenue turned into chaos. They made the drive-thru entrance through it. The traffic is stopped and what’s more, the Campo Grande doesn’t respect signs and we who live in the building next door, among other problems, we can’t enter or out of our garage. Always, every night, a big inconvenience”, says the resident.

Near the building’s garage there is a sign hanging in a cone warning: “please do not block the entrance to the garage”. However, the alert has no effect and residents continue to face the problem.

The report contacted the press office of Jeronimo Burger asking if the cafeteria has a plan to solve the inconvenience of the residents of the building. In a note, he said that “it is promptly helping to prevent access from being blocked and to correctly guide drivers, including with signs”.

Traffic and queue at drive thru | Photo: Fala Povo, Midiamax
Traffic and queue at drive-thru | Photo: Fala Povo, Midiamax

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Goodbye bacteria on clothes! See how to 100% clean the washing machine

Has your washing machine completed a few birthdays inside your laundry room? It is possible …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved