Cauã Reymond suffers accident when running away from girls and gets injured

Actor Cauã Reymond revealed a curious story from his childhood

Cauã Reymond revealed some curious stories from the time he was a child. In a special interview with PodDelas in partnership with Criança Esperança, the actor revealed some crazy things he did as a child.

So he started by telling them that he once played tag with the girls and was surrounded. He and his friends decided to run away by climbing into bamboo groves. Schoolmates managed to get out, but he was skinny at the time and was stuck about 3 meters off the ground.

As a result, he fell and hurt a little. “I messed up,” he said with a laugh. He then commented on the students’ escape in a soda truck, orchestrated by himself. Cauã Reymond said that he took advantage of the vehicle to supply the school and put the students inside the trunk.

“I was terrible,” he said, commenting on the outcome. Cauã Reymond was in the company of actress Cris Viana. She also revealed a childhood story where as a child, she was trying to run away from home to play ball and ended up getting stuck in the basement.

FRIENDSHIP WITH JOJO

The singer and current presenter, Jojo Todynho25, is recording the new season of his talk show “Jojo Nove e Meia”, on the subscription channel Multishow, owned by Grupo Globo.

This time, the funkeira received none other than the soap opera heartthrob – which she is the biggest groupie – Cauã Reymond. However, the backstage of the program, right outside the star’s dressing room, gave something to talk about.

The singer appeared in front of the actor’s dressing room in a video posted on Twitter. “We have different looks,” he said. Cauã Reymond. “I was waiting for you, you know how? With a windbreaker and shovel”, she shot Jojo Todynho for him. “Do you want me to change?” asked the handsome guy.

“Did you bring another look?”, he replied. jojo. “I brought. Do you want it?” he asked. cauã. That’s when the presenter said that she wanted it and he was a little embarrassed about the situation. “I want, of course! You look like you’re going to the mall. Me huh”, scolded the Globo contractor.