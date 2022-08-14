Ceará x Fortaleza: check schedule, where to watch, guesses and probable lineups – Play

Ceará and Strength enter the field this Sunday (14), at 4 pm, for another King’s Classic by the Brazilian football elite. Only four points in the table separate the teams that duel for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Arena Castelãoin Fortaleza (CE).

It is worth remembering that the TV Verdes Mares live stream the match.

For the 3rd round of the first round of the competition, the voice got the better of winning the Lion 1-0, with a goal by Cléber. Now, as home team, Alvinegro will have a greater share in the stadium, with presence of about 70% of the total capacity of the public.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on TV Verdes Mares, Premiere, radio Verdinha and the real time of Diário do Nordeste.

guesses

ALVINEGRA ADVANTAGE IN SERIES A

The two teams faced each other for Brazilian in 16 opportunities. O Ceará takes the lead in the historic confrontation, with ten victories, against two of the Strength and four draws. Despite this, the steering wheel Richardson he preached respect to the opponent who, according to him, comes at a good time.

“The numbers are important, they are legal, but they don’t enter the field and we have to respect the opponent. We know that they want, above all, a victory to get out of the relegation zone and we have the opportunity to be contributing, to make the our part to climb the table, thinking about the main objective of the championship”, emphasizes Richardson.

In addition, Ceará won the five recent clashes between the teams for the national elite. The last time Fortaleza got the best was in 2019, when they beat their rivals 1-0, with a goal from Wellington Paulista.

TRICOLOR SEQUENCE

With two straight wins in the competition, Fortaleza is one point away from leaving the relegation zone. And one of the pieces that has been standing out is the steering wheel Lucas Sasha, who should feel the experience of the first classic-king in his career.

“This game comes at a time when the victory will be very important for us (…) so in addition to the importance of being a classic, it is also important for the progress of the championship. I’ve read a lot and heard a lot about the story and I’m really looking forward to helping Fortaleza win a victory”, commented Sasha.

RETURNS

For Clássico-Rei, Ceará fans expect Bruno Pacheco, Jhon Vásquez and Richard to return, who trained with the rest of the group on Friday. In Pici, Tinga is the name that can appear on the bench again. Coach Vojvoda can count on Tinga returning after three months out with a knee injury.

ABSENCES IN THE KING CLASSIC

The alvinegro side must have six certain absences for the confrontation. Maquinhos Santos will not be able to count on Luiz Otávio, Messias and Zé Roberto (suspended), nor with Lindoso, Rigonato and Cléber, who remain in the medical department.

On the Tricolor side of Pici, the absence is on account of Romarinho, who was sent off against Internacional and is automatically suspended against Ceará.

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Lucas Ribeiro, Gabriel Lacerda and Victor Luís; Richard (Guilherme Castilho), Richardson and Vina; Lima (Erick), Mendoza and Matheus Peixoto. Technician: Marquinhos Santos.

Strength: Fernando Miguel; Emanuel Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Hercules, Lucas Crispim and Thiago Galhardo; Moses and Robinson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X FORTALEZA

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 08/14/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 4pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins

