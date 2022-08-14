Celebrity Catch! It’s lost? Understand who has been with whom in recent months

If you’re a little lost with what’s been happening in the love life of celebrities, don’t worry, we’ll put you in the right place. Almost in a “Quadrilha”, by Carlos Drummond de Andrade (in which the poet narrates “João loved Teresa who loved Raimundo who loved Maria who loved Joaquim who loved Lili who loved no one…”), they are switching partners between them, at a party here, in another review there, in a cast there… How do these links happen? People explain.

Bruney is over! Bruna Biancardi speaks out and confirms end with Neymar

Gabriel Medina kisses a lot in a nightclub in Rio Grande do Sul and debuts platinum look at the club

Bella Campos and Gabigol

One is there in “Pantanal”, another in the fields. What unites them? Flamengo, which Bella Campos seems to be rooting for, and the shows on Rio nights. Muda in the soap opera is getting closer to Gabigol every day. In addition to having posed next to the striker in a show, she was seen watching Mengão’s last game with the star’s parents, at Maracanã. A few days before, also during a Fla game, Bella was in the VIP audience of a box. On the occasion, the singer Romaní was strolling through the space, with whom the actress was photographed in an intimate atmosphere on the beach of Barra, on a sunny Sunday. This, in turn, ended up being the target, in another event, of the eyes of Rafaella Santos, Gabigol’s ex, who was with André Lamoglia. Follow…

Bella Campos: affair and game with the star’s parents Photo: rep twitter Bella Campos Photo: Reproduction – Alinne Volpato

Bruna Biancardi broke up with Neymar after discovering betrayal in the arraiá where she was also with the star

Singer Romani is one of the famous people involved in affairs recently Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Singer Romani is one of the famous people involved in affairs recently Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Gabigol and Rafaella Santos

In July, after attracting the attention of businesswoman and influencer Rafaella Santos, at a June party given by Neymar, André Lamoglia met her again in Ibiza. The “Elite” actor spent holidays there in the company of Vinícius Jr. and his gang. The two were on the same tour, during a trip to Warner Park, in Madrid, in which Neymar’s sister insisted on being with the actor the entire time. Some of the same friends who were in Ibiza also played in the park. Rafaella appeared in a photo where Lamoglia was also. From there, they returned to Brazil and continued the affair, until Lamoglia didn’t like to see Rafa exchanging glances with Romaní. The singer, who has been with Bella, who is with Gabigol, who was with…

Gabigol, from Flamengo, with his girlfriend, Rafaella Santos Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Gabriel Barbosa

Humberto Carrão and Chandelly Braz end their marriage after ten years together

Gabigol and Rafaella, in Rio, in May: last public record Photo: Reproduction

Gabigol and Nathalia Diniz

A few weeks ago, the player celebrated two Flamengo victories well accompanied. Gabigol spent a few days in the company of São Paulo model Nathália Diniz, 21, who watched Flamengo’s victory against Atlético Mineiro from a box at Maracanã. It was with her that Gabigol partied at the celebration he threw at his new mansion after the match. The following Sunday, they went to a music festival together in Niterói. The girl returned to São Paulo, without entering (yet) this make-out role in the same group. Last week even Jade Picon was related to the striker. But the two are just neighbors. But who has Jade ever had a trellélé with?

Nathália Diniz at Maracanã Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Assumed! Nicole Bahls’ ex-husband appears next to his new girlfriend: ‘So beautiful that I wanted to share it with you’, says Minas

Nathália Diniz is a model and advertising student Photo: reproduction/ instagram

André Lamoglia and Jade Picon

Jade Picon and André Lamoglia would have stayed at the end of June. The kiss happened at Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior’s party in Barra. The night didn’t go ahead because the new global actress was already eyeing another young single, and who, of course, is part of this group. Remembering that Lamoglia is Neymar’s latest friend-brother, who has Gabriel Medina among the companions of what they call the Board. And that’s where the catch only increases.

Andre Lamoglia is 24 years old Photo: reproduction/ instagram

André Lamoglia and Jade Picon

Jade Picon and André Lamoglia would have stayed at the end of June, at a party in Rio de Janeiro. The kiss would have taken place at the party of Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior, who promoted a three-day event called “CarnaVini”, in Cachoeira de Macacu, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Jade Picon exchanged kisses with the actor Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Jade Picon, Gabriel Medina, Yasmin Brunet and Leo Picon

In the case of this quartet, it is easier to understand if we link the four names at once. That’s because in July, Jade stayed with Gabriel Medina, ex of Yasmin Brunet, who exchanged kisses with Leo, Jade’s brother and friend of the surfer. And all at the same party, in a bar in São Paulo. The former BBB and Medina had already been the subject of speculation when she left the show. Yasmin found out from Instagram gossip profiles that the two became close and immediately stopped following her friend. Yes, because they were both confidant types, and Yasmin and Medina were newly separated. At the party, the quartet was “denounced” by fans who were in the same place. One of them said that Medina and Jade stayed in an isolated cabin and left at the same time.

Jade Picon and her brother Leo Picon at a party Photo: rep instagram

Days later, Jade posted a little dance with Medina, and the two wore the outfit of the day of the party. Hmm… Inside the bar, Leo exchanged kisses with Yasmin Brunet who, days before, at Luisa Sonza’s party, had been with João Guilherme, Jade’s ex, who has also been with Bianca Andrade, aka Boca Rosa. Pause to drink some water and come back to understand this puzzle!

Yasmin Brunet appears in a photo of fans who were at the same party, which even had Eri Johnson Photo: rep/ instagram

João Guilherme and Boca Rosa

Bianca Andrade, aka Boca Rosa, admitted to having exchanged kisses with actor João Guilherme, son of singer Leonardo, at a party in June. The influencer, however, says she was impressed by the criticism about the age difference between the two. She is 27 years old, and João, 20. João, who has been the new taker of the piece, also kissed Yasmin there, as already mentioned, and even gave some soft, via social network, to Bruna Marquezine, Neymar’s ex. , and closes this circle so you can begin to understand another.

João Guilherme and Bianca Andrade Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

José Loreto and Gabi Martins

Running out of the crowd, Gabi Martins stayed on the track after the breakup with Tierry. And he stayed with Felipe Neto, who didn’t stay with anyone else (as far as we know) from these guys. Behold, the paths between the ex-BBB sertaneja and the actor of “Pantanal” José Loreto crossed. She admitted to hooking up. He initially denied it. But he backtracked: “I won’t let her go crazy,” he said at the time. But Loreto, who had an open relationship, was already eyeing another ex-BBB…

José Loreto is one of the celebrities who got involved in affairs recently Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann

This one is assumed, very assumed. New couple in the area, José Loreto and Rafa Kalimann no longer hide their passion after appearing hand in hand at the show celebrating Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday. The actor and the influencer enjoyed hugging the presentation. Rafa didn’t even remember that she became friends with Gabi there at “BBB 20”. But friends friends, romances aside. After all, she also got involved with two partners and set their friendship on fire.

Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto go together to Caetano Veloso’s show Photo: Manoella Mello/Disclosure

Kalimann, Bruninho and João Vicente

Until the end of June, Rafa’s little heart was beating for the volleyball player and Olympic champion Bruno Resende, the volleyball player’s Bruninho. The eye even sparkled when talking about him. But after her trip to Africa and him to play with the national team, things cooled down.

João Vicente and Rafa Kalimann: colorful friendship Photo: rep/ instagram

Before Bruninho, the now actress had a romance with João Vicente de Castro, Bruninho’s friend. When Rafa and the player appeared kissing in a video, João stopped following his friend. Rafa took hers off the line and let them sort themselves out. Until she met Jospe Loreto and his friends were watching ships. End of this season, but with spoilers for the next ones as Neymar is now the latest single of the week. Keep an eye out!