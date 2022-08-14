?Ceperj??, asks a gaucho who received a salary for a secret position in RJ

From January to July, 171 people hired by Fundação Ceperj, a government agency in Rio that created at least 20,000 secret positions — without transparency —, withdrew their salaries in cash, in the “mouth of the cashier”, in branches of Banco Bradesco outside the Rio de Janeiro state.

The data is relevant because it is another indication that the agency sheltered ghost employees, who were paid without working. These employees withdrew a total of R$ 903 thousand in cash this year.

What does the government say? The press office of the management of Cláudio Castro (PL) states that “next week, the preliminary report of 15 days of operation of the Special Commission on Auditing and Transparency, created by the Secretary of State for the Civil House, will be presented to investigate the Ceperj’s signings”.

“The state government is fully interested in providing transparency and publicity to the work of the commission and, for that, it is necessary to respect the deadline for verification and collection of data. All necessary measures will be taken and disclosed as soon as the audit is completed”, it says.

Why are withdrawals outside RJ an indication of irregularity? Ceperj’s projects do not work outside Rio de Janeiro’s territory. In other words, either these contractors from other states left Rio to withdraw their salaries from the bank or effectively they only earned public money without doing anything.

Rio Grande do Sul was the state where more people made withdrawals of money paid by the foundation: 53 people received a total of R$ 281,800.

O UOL called the owner of a small construction company in the city of Canoas (RS) to ask about the three withdrawals he made — a total of R$ 7,110 — in June and July at branches in the municipality and Porto Alegre.

“Ceperj? Was I a service provider? Wait and call me in a few minutes and I’ll see,” he said. The report tried new contacts, but he did not respond.

Another example is that of a woman, also from Canoas, who, according to the city’s city hall website, registered in June to receive a basic food basket offered to people in social vulnerability. That same month and in July, she withdrew a total of R$ 4,740 — money from Ceperj — at a Bradesco branch in the city.

The Municipality of Canoas stated that the woman registered online to receive the benefit, but has not yet withdrawn the basic food basket. She is registered as a resident of the city in the single national registry of people in poverty or extreme poverty.

Does this mean that all those who served outside of RJ are ghosts? Not necessarily. The report spoke with a lawyer from Pelotas (RS) who lives in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and claims to have actually worked, but withdrew the wages during trips to her city.

Cash withdrawals from Ceperj were recorded in 16 states, in addition to Rio. After Rio Grande do Sul, comes Minas Gerais (44 people, who withdrew a total of R$ 256 thousand); São Paulo (19, with R$ 65.1 thousand) and Espírito Santo (15, with R$ 63.1 thousand). In Pará, one person withdrew R$4,740.

The person who withdrew the most money outside of Rio was a man who made five withdrawals at branches in the Federal District, totaling R$44,200. O UOL could not contact him.

These looting may be another avenue of investigation of Ceperj’s ghosts by the MP-RJ (Rio Public Ministry). Prosecutors have even asked for images from bank branches to find out if the people who took the money were the contractors themselves or if someone was centralizing the withdrawals.

After the reports of UOLthe MP-RJ filed a lawsuit that culminated in a court decision to interrupt all payments and new hires by Ceperj no transparency.

what the UOL already revealed

In an exclusive report, the UOL showed in June an estimate that the government of Rio maintained at least 18,000 jobs at Ceperj without any transparency. The number was later updated to at least 20,000, after payrolls began to be revealed under pressure from the MP-RJ.

A survey carried out with data from the State Department of Finance showed that Cláudio Castro has increased the foundation’s budget by 25 times since he took office. This year alone, the increase reached R$ 300 million by June.

A spreadsheet prepared by the Secretary of Labor directly implicates Castro in the scandal. The document was called “Governor” and dealt with the budget for 9,000 secret posts. Sought, the Secretary of Labor stated that it would investigate whether there was “an error in the preparation of the spreadsheet”.

After the revelation of UOLthe government even put the document under secrecy, but went back.

An exclusive report also showed that centers of the Casa do Trabalhador program, the largest among those with secret payrolls, are being controlled by pre-candidates from Podemos, a party chaired by the Secretary of Labor and Income, Patrique Welber. The ministry stated that “the project units are public facilities and have no partisan political purpose.”

Ceperj used a generic code to hide the beneficiaries in the R$ 284 million paid to secret positions.

A Banco Bradesco spreadsheet sent to the MP-RJ revealed that BRL 226.4 million in cash was withdrawn this year by Ceperj employees alone. The volume withdrawn in cash at the branches where employees receive their payments represents 91% of everything the foundation paid them in 2022 (R$ 248.9 million).