Check out the highlights of the second round in the championship

The start of the European season is in full swing. The opening of the second round of the English Championship had many highlights.

Manchester City took the lead, Gabriel Jesus put on a show, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag disappointed, and much more.

O UOL Esporte listed some important (and surprising) facts that occurred in the seven matches played this Saturday (13).

The second round of the English will still have three more games in the coming days.

Tomorrow, Chelsea will play a classic against Tottenham, at 12:30 (Brasília time). Before that, at 10am, Nottingham Forest welcome West Ham. On Monday, Liverpool host Crystal Palace.

Manchester City maintain regularity and thrash Bournemouth

Defending English champions, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City started the 2022-23 season with the same impetus and, still in the second round, took the lead in the league. Fans were present and followed the 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on the club’s return to the Etihad Stadium.

In the first round, new signing Haaland scored twice to give West Ham the win. This time, the Norwegian didn’t score, but he was important in the rout.

There were 19 shots against only three of the opponent, in addition to a dominance in possession of the ball approaching 70%, demonstrating the imposition of the English club, which is again favorite to win the cup.

Manchester United embarrass the modest Brentford

If the blue side of Manchester remains on the rise in the Premier League, the same cannot be said of Manchester United. The new coach Erik Ten Hag still hasn’t known the way to victory and has suffered a 4-0 – score entirely built in the first half – suffered by Brentford.

The match marked the return of Cristiano Ronaldo as a starter, but the ace of shirt 7 did little against the modest opponent, as well as the rest of the team.

Despite the low collective performance, one of United’s players drew negative attention. This is David De Gea.

The goalkeeper took an unusual chicken in Brentford’s first goal. In a weak finish from outside the area of ​​forward Josh Dasilva, the Spaniard was unable to hold the ball, which went under his arms and entered the back of the net.