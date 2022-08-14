Check out the highlights of the second round in the championship

Abhishek Pratap

The start of the European season is in full swing. The opening of the second round of the English Championship had many highlights.

Manchester City took the lead, Gabriel Jesus put on a show, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag disappointed, and much more.

O UOL Esporte listed some important (and surprising) facts that occurred in the seven matches played this Saturday (13).

The second round of the English will still have three more games in the coming days.

Tomorrow, Chelsea will play a classic against Tottenham, at 12:30 (Brasília time). Before that, at 10am, Nottingham Forest welcome West Ham. On Monday, Liverpool host Crystal Palace.

Manchester City maintain regularity and thrash Bournemouth

Defending English champions, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City started the 2022-23 season with the same impetus and, still in the second round, took the lead in the league. Fans were present and followed the 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on the club’s return to the Etihad Stadium.

In the first round, new signing Haaland scored twice to give West Ham the win. This time, the Norwegian didn’t score, but he was important in the rout.

There were 19 shots against only three of the opponent, in addition to a dominance in possession of the ball approaching 70%, demonstrating the imposition of the English club, which is again favorite to win the cup.

Manchester United embarrass the modest Brentford

If the blue side of Manchester remains on the rise in the Premier League, the same cannot be said of Manchester United. The new coach Erik Ten Hag still hasn’t known the way to victory and has suffered a 4-0 – score entirely built in the first half – suffered by Brentford.

The match marked the return of Cristiano Ronaldo as a starter, but the ace of shirt 7 did little against the modest opponent, as well as the rest of the team.

In gea take chicken unusual

Despite the low collective performance, one of United’s players drew negative attention. This is David De Gea.

The goalkeeper took an unusual chicken in Brentford’s first goal. In a weak finish from outside the area of ​​forward Josh Dasilva, the Spaniard was unable to hold the ball, which went under his arms and entered the back of the net.

Philippe Coutinho leaves the field with cramps in victory aston Villa; situation does not concern

Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho had a day off in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Everton. However, a scene involving the Brazilian worried the fans.

When entering a tackle, Coutinho felt pain in his right leg and had to leave the field in the 15th minute of the second stage, after receiving medical attention. Initially, the scene looked more serious, but the athlete only felt cramps and will probably be on the field in the next round.

Gabriel Jesus stands out in Arsenal victory with impressive numbers

The Brazilians were not out in this round because of Gabriel Jesus. The Arsenal newcomer has not only been the highlight of the pre-season, but he is leading the team at the start of the Premier League.

With a direct stake in every goal in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester, Jesus has been the man of the day so far. The new number 9 scored his first goal for the London club with a beautiful finish and contributed another header, in addition to two assists.

Some portals in England covered the Brazilian with praise, highlighting his “phenomenal” performance.

