Chives, Marine and +9; Dorival Júnior outlines Flamengo to face Athletico-PR in the Brasileirão

Mengão faces Athletico-PR this Sunday (14) and in the middle of the week too, in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil

This Sunday (14), for the twenty-second round of the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo faces Athletico-PR, at 4pm, at Maracanã. The two teams fight to move up in the leaderboard of the competition. While the mengão occupies the fifth place with 36 points, Felipão’s team adds one more and is in fourth place.

For this afternoon’s duel, coach Dorival Júnior will have to change the team, since in the middle of the week he has the confrontation that is worth a spot in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR himself. Suspended in the knockout competition, Thiago Maia should start this Sunday in place of Vidal.

In addition to Thiago Maia, another player who will not be on the field against Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil duel is David Luiz, who was sent off in the first match of the quarterfinals, at Maracanã. However, the defender should start this Sunday’s game on the bench, according to Globoesporte.com.

The probable lineup that Dorival Júnior should send to the field, according to Globoesporte.com, should be: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Thiago Maia and Victor Hugo; Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Lázaro.

If Mengão wins the three points in the competition, he will rise to second place, and equal the number of points of Corinthians, who lost this round to leader Palmeiras, who added 48 points.