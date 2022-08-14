Cissa Guimarães declares herself to her daughter-in-law and secret relationship explodes

Cissa Guimarães shared a photo of a smiling woman and in the caption she declared herself

Cissa Guimarães is a very active figure on social networks, so much so that the presenter is always sharing her routine with her followers. In recent days, a publication has generated a lot of comments, this is because the artist published a smiling and declared herself to a woman.

The woman in question is the daughter-in-law of Cissa Guimarães, they have a very strong friendship relationship, but until then secret and never exposed to the public, the communicator did not spare praise and messages of affection for her son’s companion on his birthday: “Today it’s the day of this daughter that God gave me, my beloved daughter-in-law Andrea, wife of my son Thomaz and mother of Aurora and Filipa! Andrea opened my feminine universe. Warrior woman, sweet, loving, firm, talented, and on top of that my precious friend!!!!!”

In another excerpt, Cissa Guimarães wished her daughter-in-law all the best: “Congratulations my love, may all the universes cover you with Blessings of Health, Love, Achievements, Joys and great laughter! I love you! Happy birthday Andrea!!!!! @andreabritovelho”.

In the comments, several netizens were delighted with Andrea’s beauty and also sent congratulations: “Congratulations to her. She really looks like her daughter. Super similar”, wrote a follower of Cissa Guimarães. “Andrea! thousand kisses and congratulations to this beautiful mother and woman who shines in life and in my heart”, wrote another.

