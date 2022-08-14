Cognitive decline: ultra-processed foods accelerate by 30% – 08/12/2022 – Equilibrium

Instant noodles, snacks, frozen food and soft drinks are often part of the diet of many, especially those with a busy routine. However, a study developed by researchers at USP (University of São Paulo) pointed out that a diet rich in ultra-processed foods can accelerate cognitive decline by almost 30%, in addition to cardiovascular and obesity risks.

For the study, presented at the International Conference of the Alzheimer’s Association in the United States, data from 10,775 Brazilians between 35 and 74 years old were analyzed for 10 years.

They were divided into four groups according to the daily intake of ultra-processed foods and, from this, it was concluded that the impact on the cognition of those who consume more than 20% of daily calories from this type of food was 28% greater than those who ate less.

Every day, cells are born and die in the human body, which is a normal and biologically programmed process. Over the years and with aging, memory and learning are compromised. However, according to neuroscientist and professor Leandro Freitas Oliveira, the ingestion of these foods not only cause addiction to the brain, but accelerate all these natural processes of the body.

“Each food we eat is metabolized and the brain processes it. But the big question is that, in this case of ultra-processed foods, the brain is easily addicted and takes pleasure in sugar and fat. So much so that people with bad habits, when they try to change, enter in a process of abstinence. So, although several diseases are genetic, a bad diet can contribute to accelerate Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, memory impairment, depression and anxiety”, says the neuroscientist.

Peel more and unpack less

Factors such as price and durability make ultra-processed foods consumed quite often.

Between 1995 and 2017, Brazilian researchers analyzed the prices of 102 types of food most consumed in the country, with a projection until 2030. According to this study, published in the Cambridge University journal, meat was more expensive than sausage, because in 1995, the first item cost R$9.08 while the second was worth R$10.30. From 2011 to 2018, sausage was R$11.33 and meat was R$13.10.

Another study by Datafolha, commissioned by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection during the pandemic, the consumption of ultra-processed foods increased from 9% to 16% (between 2019 and 2020), in the age group between 45 and 55 years.

Another point observed is that the intake of at least one fruit dropped from 68% to 62% in cities in the interior. In the Northeast, in 2019, the intake of at least one fruit was 72%, a number that dropped to 64% in 2020.

For Annie Bello, professor of Nutrition at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and researcher at the INC (Institute of Behavioral Nutrition), Brazilians have been eating poorly in recent years, and the increase in the supply of ultra-processed foods is due to the practicality that the food offers.

“So, for example, instead of raw corn, the person will buy a snack or even in exchange for a piece of pineapple, it is easier to buy a pineapple juice box, which goes through an entire industrial process. foods have a low nutritional value and have a more inflammatory character” he points out.

A diet rich in healthy and nutritious foods, and accompanied by physical exercises is part of the well-being booklet of those who want a life with less risk of diseases. Neuroscientist Leandro Freitas says that many of these habits are remembered only to prevent cardiovascular problems and obesity, but it is necessary to be attentive to the care of the brain.

“What I always say is that we are what we eat. So if we have a diet rich in fat and sugar, it directly impacts our brain. And our cells end up developing what we call programmed cell death. So people who who eat well will present a better cognitive performance compared to those who have an irregular diet, he says.

To escape the ultra-processed, one of the tips is organization. Even with the busy routine it is possible to eat well, in a healthy way and keeping a low cost, according to Bello.

“Foods in season, such as fruits and vegetables, have a lower cost and are tastier. In addition to rice and beans, which are widely consumed by Brazilians, you can add seeds that are cheap, such as flaxseed, oats and sesame. meat, which is very expensive, can be chicken or fish. But for that, it takes planning, organization and time management. It’s not difficult to maintain a healthy diet during the rush of everyday life”, concludes the nutritionist.