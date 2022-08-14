Colombia and Canada are interested in Pix, says BC president

According to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, Colombia and Canada showed interest in Pix. Photo: REUTERS / Adriano Machado.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said last Friday (12) that Colombia and Canada would be interested in replicating the Pix instant payments experience.

“We are doing a part of Pix International. I have talked a lot with the central banker of Colombia (Leonardo Villar). He tells me they want to do the same. I think we can expand Pix at least in Latin America at first. Canada is also interested, because Pix is ​​very cheap, it cost BRL 5 million for the BC”, said Campos Neto during a debate called “The regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil and in the world”, in an event provided by the Figueiredo & Velloso Office. Associated lawyers.

In addition, the president of the BC addressed the evolutionary agenda of the electronic payment method, citing Pix Cobrança, automatic debit and non-priority settlement.

Campos Neto also claimed that Open Finance, a process of voluntary sharing of financial data, reached more than 7.5 million shares and 4 billion API calls.

At the event, Campos Netos also commented on the creation of Brazil’s digital currency. He said the project would favor innovation without affecting banks’ balance sheets.